Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

A.J. McLean went clean(-shaven), JoJo Siwa dyed her hair dark, Camila Cabello chopped her locks and those were just some of the celebrity transformations.

Something different this way comes!

It's the end of spooky season and celebrities are getting in their last-minute transformations to shock and delight fans. Fans of the Backstreet Boys were startled by A.J. McLean's decision to shave off his signature facial hair, while JoJo Siwa decided to take a walk on the brunette side of Dancing With the Stars' Halloween episode. And Camila Cabello decided to chop inches off her long locks the same week that Maisie Williams took a trip to the 2000s with her latest look. 

Plus, Stranger Things fan-favorite David Harbour looked unrecognizable on the set of his new movie and a 90 Day Fiancé star unveiled her "sexy" makeover ahead of her return to the dating scene. 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

