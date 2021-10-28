Meadow Walker and Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Spotted for the First Time Since Star-Studded Wedding

Watch : How Meadow Walker Keeps Paul Walker's Legacy Alive

Here come the newlyweds!



Almost a week after Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan exchanged "I do's", the pair were spotted out and about for the first time together as a blissful married couple on Oct. 27.



For their day outing in New York City, the 22-year-old model wore a grey hoodie, paired with matching sweatpants and Birkenstocks. As for her other half, Louis wore a green puffer jacket, paired with brown pants and a tan scarf. And as an extra dash of cuteness, Meadow brought along her Goldendoodle puppy for the stroll.



The couple tied the knot in a beautiful beachfront ceremony on Oct. 22. The daughter of late actor Paul Walker confirmed the happy news by sharing a series of sweet footage to Instagram. Alongside a black-and-white video of their big day, she simply captioned the post, "We're married," to which Louis also commented, "Yes we are!!!"