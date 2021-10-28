People's Choice Awards

You Won't Object to Reese Witherspoon's Halloween Trip Down Memory Lane

Is Reese Witherspoon the queen of Halloween? After seeing some of her costumes over the years, she may just take the crown. Reminisce with the Oscar winner below!

When it comes to costumes, Reese Witherspoon gives it her all. 

With just days left before Halloween, the Oscar winner took to Instagram for a virtual stroll down memory lane. It seems the star was in the mood to reminisce about some of her costumes over the years because she shared a medley of throwback photos—and they are, in a word, epic. 

From a mummy to a life-size banana to her signature Elle Woods bunny costume, the actress proved there are few looks she can't pull off. Although, according to comments from fans, one look stood out as a favorite. "I love all," one fan noted, "but the legally blonde is the best."

Even some fellow celebrities weighed in, including Rebel Wilson, who aptly wrote, "Yasssssss."

The bunny costume isn't the only memento she's held onto from the iconic film. In 2016, she not only revealed she still has many of Wood's signature outfits, but she also slipped back into the looks and modeled them on social media. 

While we wait and see what Witherspoon has up her sleeves for this Halloween, see more unforgettable celebrity Halloween costumes below. 

From Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit to Rita Ora as Post Malone, you just have to see them for yourself. 

Katy Perry

as a Flaming Hot Cheeto

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Jay Z

as a the cast of Coming to America

Joe Jonas

as Zoolander

Rihanna

as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Gigi Hadid

as The Mask

Heidi Klum

as Jessica Rabbit

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch & Camila Mendes

as the Powerpuff Girls

Kendall Jenner

as a Fembot from Austin Powers

Rita Ora

as Post Malone

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest

as Barbie and Ken

Lupita Nyong'o

as Dionne from Clueless

David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris

as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Dakota Fanning

as a Loofah

Demi Lovato

as Pennywise

Ciara & Russell Wilson

as Beyoncé and Jay Z

Kylie Jenner

as Christina Aguilera

Halsey

as the Corpse Bride

Gabrielle Union & Kaavia

as Bring it On cheerleaders

Josh Duhamel & Fergie

as Karl Lagerfeld and his cat Coupette

The Weeknd & Bella Hadid

as Beetlejuice and Lydia

