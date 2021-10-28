You'll Go Gaga Over the New House of Gucci Trailer

Watch : Lady Gaga & Adam Driver: "House of Gucci" Cast vs. Real Family

The second trailer for Ridley Scott's highly anticipated film, House of Gucci dropped on Thursday, Oct. 28. And if you thought your family had problems, you have to see this.

"I don't consider myself a particularly ethical person, but I'm fair," Lady Gaga's character Patrizia Reggiani says before "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These)" roles in, and the world gets a closer look at Gucci family members, Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver, Paolo Gucci, played by Jared Leto and Aldo Gucci played by Al Pacino.

As the explosive trailer rolls on, we're treated to the moment Patrizia meets her husband's iconic family, life as she tries to make a name for herself in his shadow, a lover's quarrel and of course…murder. And let's not forget the fashion.

House of Gucci, which is set to his theatres on Thanksgiving Day, tells the story of Maurizio's murder, that was carried out by Patrizia (who served 18 years in prison for her role in the crime). And the fall of the iconic fashion house.