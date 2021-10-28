People's Choice Awards

What We Do in the Shadows Gifts for All…but Not You, Guillermo

We found mugs, shirts, stickers, and more for the biggest fans of the series.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 28, 2021 7:28 PMTags
What We Do in the ShadowsFX

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Unfortunately, What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 comes to an end with tonight's finale episode. However, watching the show isn't the only way you can enjoy your favorite vampires and familiar (sorry, Guillermo). We found some great merch to showcase your fandom. Keep on scrolling to see mugs, t-shirts, stickers, and more products that What We Do in the Shadows fans are sure to appreciate. 

15 Scary Good Gifts for Horror Movie Fans

What We Do In The Shadows Inspired Mug

Start your day with some coffee (or tea) and some laughs at Guillermo's expense thanks to this mug.

$15
Etsy

Laszlo and Nadja What We Do In The Shadows White T Shirt

Celebrate The Human Music Group with this Laszlo and Nadja t-shirt.

$12
$10
Etsy

Fancy Room Secret Meeting Engraved Door Hanger Sign

All secret meetings take place in the fancy room, right? This door sign is great decor for all fans of the show, and it's especially useful for anyone with roommates. 

$13
Etsy

Limited Edition Jackie Daytona Tee

Showcase your love for Lazlo's persona Jackie Daytona by rocking this t-shirt.

$26
Etsy

Nandor Laszlo Nadja and Colin (Not you Guillermo) T-Shirt

This is the inside joke that will never get old.

$20
Redbubble

What We Do in the Shadows Retro-Modern, Vintage Inspired Poster

This vintage-inspired poster is great to decorate any room of your home, especially if you frame it.

$38
$30
Etsy

Nadja WWDITS Fine Art Poster Prints

Would you just love to have this painting in your home? This poster is the next best thing though.

$10
Etsy

What We Do in the Shadows Fan Gift 'One Human Alcohol Beer' Etched Pint Glass

Drink your Human Alcohol Beer (or other beverage of your choice) in this pint glass.

$17
Etsy

Superb Owl Party What We Do in The Shadows Vintage T-Shirt

If you'd rather attend a Superb Owl Party than a Super Bowl Party, you need this t-shirt in your wardrobe.

$21
$19
Etsy

What We Do In The Shadows Sticker

Turn anything into What We Do in the Shadows merch with this sticker. This is great for a water bottle, laptop cover, phone cover, or any other item that you use on the reg.

$3
Redbubble

What We Do in the Shadows: Color Blocks Classic T-Shirt

Rep your favorite vampires (and Guillermo) with this color block t-shirt.

$21
Redbubble

What We Do in the Shadows Vinyl Sticker or Magnet

You can get this Nandor the Relentless cartoon as a vinyl sticker or a magnet.

$4
Etsy

What We Do in the Shadows Vinyl Sticker or Magnet - Laszlo - 'BAT!'

This Lazlo sticker is just what you need to decorate your water bottle. You could even get it as a magnet for your fridge or locker.

$4
Etsy

