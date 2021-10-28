People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Why Ellen Pompeo Can Relate to Cardi B and Lizzo

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 28, 2021 7:17 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyExclusivesEllen PompeoShowsDaily PopCardi BLizzoNBCU
Watch: Ellen Pompeo Talks Being a BOSS and "The Media"

Talk about a Holy Trinity! 

Ellen Pompeo looks to fellow icons Cardi B and Lizzo when discussing the importance of female empowerment—and not apologizing for success. The Grey's Anatomy star credited her "wisdom" to her many years in the industry.

"I think confidence comes with age, certainly," Pompeo exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Oct. 28. "I definitely didn't have this kind of confidence when I was in my 20s, 30s and even 40s."

Grey's Anatomy has only built up Pompeo's confidence both on-screen and off.

"Of course I have confidence on that set because I spent the last 20 years there and I've seen every situation go down," she added. "I've been on the receiving end, I've been on the tail end, I've been on any end you can be of any conflict or celebration or anything that's happened on Grey's, I've been there for. I'm not as confident anywhere else."

photos
Must Read Moments from How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy

But, as Pompeo warned, "There's a fine line between confidence and arrogance. I don't ever want to appear arrogant."

Getty Images; Shutterstock; E! Entertainment

She added, "As it is, women who appear confident, women who make a lot of money and women who speak their mind, there's a giant target. Lizzo talks about it, Cardi B talks about it." 

Instead, Pompeo hopes to change the narrative from the inside out.

Trending Stories

1

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

2

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

3

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

photos
Grey's Anatomy's Most Shocking Moments
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"The tabloid media is always going to assault women, attack women and pit women against each other," Pompeo preached. "I'm happy to see the body-shaming go away. I remember when I was young and on Grey's that people always used to comment on how thin I was. They would write that I had an eating disorder and all these horrible things, and I thought, these poor girls who look up to me think that I'm this thin because I don't eat and then they're not going to eat. The media can be pretty nasty." 

As she summed up: "If someone's out to get you, you have to be really good to out-run them. We're not always that lucky, but it's definitely a skill." 

Watch the full interview to hear more about how Pompeo finds purpose in her fame! 

Trending Stories

1

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

2

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

3

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

4

See Kim, Rob & More Kardashians in Never-Before-Seen Halloween Pics

5
Exclusive

How Lala Kent Really Feels About Randall "Trying to Win Her Back"

Latest News

You Won't Object to Reese Witherspoon's Epic Halloween Throwback Pics

Patrick Ta Shows How to Take Your Halloween Makeup From Glam to Gore

You'll Go Gaga Over the New House of Gucci Trailer

What We Do in the Shadows Gifts for All…but Not You, Guillermo

Exclusive

Why Ellen Pompeo Can Relate to Cardi B and Lizzo

See Team USA's 2022 Olympics Closing Ceremony Outfits

Lorne Michaels Weighs in on Will Ferrell's SNL Legacy