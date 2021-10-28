Why Ellen Pompeo Can Relate to Cardi B and Lizzo

Talk about a Holy Trinity!
Ellen Pompeo looks to fellow icons Cardi B and Lizzo when discussing the importance of female empowerment—and not apologizing for success. The Grey's Anatomy star credited her "wisdom" to her many years in the industry.
"I think confidence comes with age, certainly," Pompeo exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Oct. 28. "I definitely didn't have this kind of confidence when I was in my 20s, 30s and even 40s."
Grey's Anatomy has only built up Pompeo's confidence both on-screen and off.
"Of course I have confidence on that set because I spent the last 20 years there and I've seen every situation go down," she added. "I've been on the receiving end, I've been on the tail end, I've been on any end you can be of any conflict or celebration or anything that's happened on Grey's, I've been there for. I'm not as confident anywhere else."
But, as Pompeo warned, "There's a fine line between confidence and arrogance. I don't ever want to appear arrogant."
She added, "As it is, women who appear confident, women who make a lot of money and women who speak their mind, there's a giant target. Lizzo talks about it, Cardi B talks about it."
Instead, Pompeo hopes to change the narrative from the inside out.
"The tabloid media is always going to assault women, attack women and pit women against each other," Pompeo preached. "I'm happy to see the body-shaming go away. I remember when I was young and on Grey's that people always used to comment on how thin I was. They would write that I had an eating disorder and all these horrible things, and I thought, these poor girls who look up to me think that I'm this thin because I don't eat and then they're not going to eat. The media can be pretty nasty."
As she summed up: "If someone's out to get you, you have to be really good to out-run them. We're not always that lucky, but it's definitely a skill."
