Why Ellen Pompeo Can Relate to Cardi B and Lizzo

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Talks Being a BOSS and "The Media"

Talk about a Holy Trinity!

Ellen Pompeo looks to fellow icons Cardi B and Lizzo when discussing the importance of female empowerment—and not apologizing for success. The Grey's Anatomy star credited her "wisdom" to her many years in the industry.

"I think confidence comes with age, certainly," Pompeo exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Oct. 28. "I definitely didn't have this kind of confidence when I was in my 20s, 30s and even 40s."

Grey's Anatomy has only built up Pompeo's confidence both on-screen and off.

"Of course I have confidence on that set because I spent the last 20 years there and I've seen every situation go down," she added. "I've been on the receiving end, I've been on the tail end, I've been on any end you can be of any conflict or celebration or anything that's happened on Grey's, I've been there for. I'm not as confident anywhere else."