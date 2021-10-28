Team USA's 2022 Olympics Closing Ceremony Outfits Are Here: See the Ralph Lauren Designs

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Ralph Lauren is about to make every Olympic athlete look and feel like a winner.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, the global leader in design unveiled the Team USA Closing Ceremony parade uniforms for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Athletes will step out in Beijing wearing a buffalo plaid hooded puffer jacket, a beanie, gloves, and a turtleneck sweater. Ladies will also get to enjoy fleece leggings while men can sport a fleece pant. All pieces are proudly manufactured in the United States and are made with sustainable materials and manufacturing practices.

"Ralph Lauren is incredibly proud to outfit Team USA in apparel that has been designed with integrity and purpose," the company's Chief Branding and Innovation Officer David Lauren said in a statement. "For these Games, the design aesthetic of our uniform represents a modern look that feels distinctly new and fresh, created with sustainability in mind."