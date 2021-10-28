People's Choice Awards

Team USA's 2022 Olympics Closing Ceremony Outfits Are Here: See the Ralph Lauren Designs

Ralph Lauren unveiled new outfits for Team USA that are designed with “integrity and purpose.” See puffer jackets, fleece leggings and more pieces the athletes will be wearing.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 28, 2021 6:41 PM
Watch: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Ralph Lauren is about to make every Olympic athlete look and feel like a winner.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, the global leader in design unveiled the Team USA Closing Ceremony parade uniforms for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Athletes will step out in Beijing wearing a buffalo plaid hooded puffer jacket, a beanie, gloves, and a turtleneck sweater. Ladies will also get to enjoy fleece leggings while men can sport a fleece pant. All pieces are proudly manufactured in the United States and are made with sustainable materials and manufacturing practices.

"Ralph Lauren is incredibly proud to outfit Team USA in apparel that has been designed with integrity and purpose," the company's Chief Branding and Innovation Officer David Lauren said in a statement. "For these Games, the design aesthetic of our uniform represents a modern look that feels distinctly new and fresh, created with sustainability in mind."

2020 Tokyo Olympics Candid Photos

He added, "We are highly invested in scaling sustainability solutions that have the potential to significantly reduce our and the wider industry's impact, and we are proud to have created thoughtful apparel for Team USA that embodies this mission."

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren has been the official outfitter of Team USA since 2008. Consumers can buy the uniform themselves online with a portion of sales supporting the United States and Paralympic Teams.

The new outfits come as fans celebrate 100 days until the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. On Oct. 28, the Today show introduced the outfits while also spotlighting some athletes to watch including snowboarder Shaun White and alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

"I'm excited," Shuan shared on Today. "The last Olympics was such a defining moment for me and my career and now I feel like I'm in this bonus area where I'm going for a fifth and things just feel great…I'm more motivated than ever."  

Keep scrolling to see more Team USA uniforms through the years and mark your calendars for the Opening Ceremonies airing on the networks of NBC on Feb. 4, 2022. 

(E!, Today and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

