RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Robbed During Los Angeles Home Invasion

Watch : Dorit Kemsley Held at Gunpoint During Home Robbery

Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a home robbery that took place while she was at her Los Angeles-area mansion Oct. 27.

An LAPD spokesperson told E! News that the incident took place at 10:50 p.m. PT, adding that three male suspects took an unknown amount of property from the house, located in Encino, Calif. A source close to Dorit also confirmed there was a home invasion, saying the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was robbed while inside. Police declined to confirm who was present during the incident or give further details, citing an ongoing investigation. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

The Daily Mail reported that Dorit was robbed at gunpoint. The outlet, which was the first to report about the incident, also said the star's children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were in the house at the time and that the men did not enter their rooms.

E! News has not verified the reports. Dorit has not commented about the incident.