RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Robbed During Los Angeles Home Invasion

Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a home robbery that took place while she was at her Los Angeles-area mansion Oct. 27.
An LAPD spokesperson told E! News that the incident took place at 10:50 p.m. PT, adding that three male suspects took an unknown amount of property from the house, located in Encino, Calif. A source close to Dorit also confirmed there was a home invasion, saying the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was robbed while inside. Police declined to confirm who was present during the incident or give further details, citing an ongoing investigation. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
The Daily Mail reported that Dorit was robbed at gunpoint. The outlet, which was the first to report about the incident, also said the star's children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were in the house at the time and that the men did not enter their rooms.
E! News has not verified the reports. Dorit has not commented about the incident.
The Daily Mail quoted a source close to the reality star as saying that the three male suspects broke into the residence by smashing through the kids' classroom door and that she woke to two of them standing at the end of her bed in her bedroom. An aerial video posted on Fox LA shows a gaping hole in a glass sliding door.
The Daily Mail said the men grabbed her as she begged, "Don't hurt my babies. Don't kill me. I'm a mother" and that one of the suspects then responded, "Kill her." TMZ quoted law enforcement sources as saying Dorit was asleep when the men broke into her home and that she begged for her life, shouting, "Don't kill me!"
The sources also told the outlet that the reality star gave up possessions worth about $100,000, including expensive purses and jewelry, and called the police after the men left. The Daily Mail reported that the suspects ransacked the house for about 20 minutes, stealing all of Dorit's jewelry and handbags.
TMZ also quoted a quote close to Dorit as saying her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was out of town on a business trip during the incident and that he was on his way home.
The home has been featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In June, Dorit gave fans a tour of her home in an online Bravo video, during which she also showed off her designer labels in her large walk-in closet.
Dorit acquired the Encino mansion in 2019 for $6.4 million, public records show. (In 2018, their home in Beverly Hills was also reportedly targeted by a robber during an open house, a situation covered on an episode of Million Dollar Listing L.A.) The property was listed for sale in September 2020 and was taken off the market this past June. Its listing shows the home contains a security alarm, though it's unclear if it was activated during the invasion.
Dorit was spotted for the first time hours after the incident on the morning of Oct. 28. That day, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was set to resume filming, another source told E! News. Dorit's current and former co-stars Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp were all spotted walking inside her home that morning. In addition, The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer expressed her support from afar.
"Sending you lots of love @doritkemsley!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Praying for you and your family...Xoxo."
