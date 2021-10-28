Jada Pinkett Smith Clarifies Revealing Comments About Her and Will Smith's Sex Life

It's only true if it comes from the red table!
Earlier this week, Jada Pinkett Smith invited Gwyneth Paltrow onto her Red Table Talk show where the conversation turned to all things sex.
With plenty of headlines coming out of the honest and candid chat, Jada had a message for fans who may find themselves reading about her personal life with husband Will Smith.
"Only because I got time today," she wrote through Twitter on Oct. 27. "Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you!"
For those who missed the episode, Jada and her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris invited Gwyneth onto the show as she promoted her new Netflix series Sex, Love & goop. During the conversation, the trio discussed the importance of communicating sexual desires with your partner.
"It's hard," Jada said. "The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex."
She added, "It's like, 'Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That's a huge pitfall."
While that behavior is something Jada said she's grown out of, she still can find it "uncomfortable" to express her desires.
"You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same," she explained. "I really try. It's uncomfortable, but it's deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it's something that we don't talk about and there's so much fantasy around it."