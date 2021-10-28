Jada Pinkett Smith Clarifies Revealing Comments About Her and Will Smith's Sex Life

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Sex Life With Will Smith

It's only true if it comes from the red table!

Earlier this week, Jada Pinkett Smith invited Gwyneth Paltrow onto her Red Table Talk show where the conversation turned to all things sex.

With plenty of headlines coming out of the honest and candid chat, Jada had a message for fans who may find themselves reading about her personal life with husband Will Smith.

"Only because I got time today," she wrote through Twitter on Oct. 27. "Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you!"

For those who missed the episode, Jada and her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris invited Gwyneth onto the show as she promoted her new Netflix series Sex, Love & goop. During the conversation, the trio discussed the importance of communicating sexual desires with your partner.