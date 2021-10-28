People's Choice Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Going to Be a Dad of 6! Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Expecting Twins

Cristiano Ronaldo is about to become a twin dad times two. See how the soccer star shared the news of his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez's pregnancy below!

By Samantha Schnurr Oct 28, 2021 4:42 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesCeleb KidsCristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way to having his own pint-sized soccer team—because he and Georgina Rodríguez are expecting twins!

The soccer star announced their baby news on Oct. 28 with a photo of the couple posing with two sonograms. "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," they both captioned their matching posts. "Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you #blessed."

They will not only be the fifth and sixth children to join the athlete's family, but are also his second set of twins. He first became a father in 2010 when he welcomed his son Cristiano Jr., 11. "With the agreement of the mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, I will have exclusive custody of my son," he announced on social media at the time.

In June 2017, he confirmed he welcomed his twin son and daughter, Mateo and Eva, 4. The mother of the twins has also not been identified and it has been widely reported that the twins were welcomed via a surrogate. 

photos
Cristiano Ronaldo's Hottest Instagram Pics

A month later, the athlete confirmed Georgina was pregnant. She gave birth to their first child together, daughter Alana, 3, in November 2017. Now, there's plenty for the soon-to-be family of eight to celebrate! Until their next little ones arrive, keep scrolling for some of their sweetest moments together. 

Instagram
Babies on Board

On Oct. 28, 2021, Cristiano and Georgina shared their pregnancy announcement with the world. 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Birthday Celebrations

"It's time to celebrate my birthday," wrote Cristiano for his birthday celebration with his girlfriend and children. "Thanks my love for this amazing surprise."

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Morning Cuddles

"The best way to start the day," wrote Cristiano on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
The Perfect Trio

Cristiano, Georgina and their son are all smiles overlooking the water. 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Happy Birthday to Eva and Mateo

"Happy Birthday to my two sweeties Eva and Mateo!" wrote Cristiano on Instagram, alongside a pic of him and his family in costumes at a birthday party. "We love you to the end of the world #prouddad." 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Family Bike Ride

Cristiano and his family went on a bike ride together! Look at that beautiful family. 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Cozy Cuddles

"The greatest love," shared the father on Instagram, alongside a photo with all of his children. 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

"Discovering my island with the best company," shared the proud father on Instagram with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
The Family that Celebrates Together, Stays Together

"Honored to received one more time @globesoccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family," wrote Cristiano on Instagram after receiving the Globe Soccer Award. "Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai!" 

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Award Show Date Night

Cristiano and his beau attend the 26th MTV EMA's in November 2019. 

Instagram
Party of 6

The happy and complete family poses for this adorable photo. 

Instagram.com
Too adorable

"I'm a prisoner of these cute babies!" the soccer stud wrote along with this post. 

Instagram
Date night

The soccer stud and his girlfriend take this selfie during their parents' night out. 

Instagram
Family Fun

The couple happily poses along with the 32-year-old star's family. 

Instagram.com
Touching moment

"Her smell, her little sounds and that she's asleep on top of me...I am in a trance and she drives me crazy with love. Alanita and I say good night!" the Spanish beauty captioned this photo. 

Instagram
Christmas Time

The couple enjoys the holidays with their family. 

Instagram.com
Jet-set lifestyle

"On our way to see daddy play," Rodriguez captioned this photo of herself along with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and Ronaldo's family. 

Instagram.com
Alana and Mommy

Rodriguez shared this as the first image of herself with while holding her daughter and included a heartfelt message

Instagram
Welcome, Alana!

Ronaldo announced the birth of his fifth child with this family photo, which was one of the most-liked pics on Instagram in 2017. 

Instagram.com
Twin love

Early morning moments with these two are the best!

Instagram.com
Enjoying nature

This was Ronaldo's photo of the day back in October, and we love it too! 

Instagram.com
The family's three girls

Rodriguez shared this image with Eva Maria while expecting Alana. She captioned the photo with three princess emojis. 

Instagram.com
Can't fight fate

"The best moments in life aren't the ones you plan, they're unexpected and you're surrounded by the ones that you love most. It's not about where, it's about with who," Rodriguez captioned this photo of herself with Jr. 

Instagram
"Best company"

These two enjoyed a night out at Tatel in Madrid. 

Instagram
Pool day

Ronaldo proudly poses with his family, you can spot Rodriguez and her baby bump as she holds Mateo. 

Instagram
Lunch date

The couple was enjoying a delicious meal in Madrid. 

Instagram
"Family Mood"

Party of five poses while relaxing at home. 

Instagram
quality time

Ronaldo and Rodriguez pose with the twins and Jr.

Instagram.com
Touching moment

Ronaldo and his three children pose behind along with a painting of his father. "You will always be with us," he wrote. 

Instagram
Pregnancy rumors

This was the photo that sparked pregnancy rumors due to the positioning of Ronaldo and Rodriguez's hand. 

photos
View More Photos From Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez's Family Album

