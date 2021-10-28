Inside Brad Pitt's Bond With His Kids As He Encourages Them To Be "Whoever They Want to Be"

Brad Pitt may have an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, but he's also a supportive parent.
As kids Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, continue to join mom Angelina Jolie on her Eternals press tour, their dad is cheering them on from behind the scenes.
"He supports his kids and what makes them happy," a source close to Pitt exclusively tells E! News. "They are old enough now where they can make decisions and he doesn't stand in the way. He's encouraged them to be whoever they want to be. He wouldn't ask for anything different."
And while they may enjoy strutting on the carpet with mom, when they're with dad, things tend to be a bit more casual at home. "He spends low key time with his kids at home," the insider adds. "He keeps their time together private. They are homebodies and have a good routine in place."
Pitt and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. The split came days after Pitt and his son Maddox, who are rumored to have a strained relationship, allegedly had a verbal altercation onboard a private plane, leading to an investigation from the Los Angeles' Department of Children and Family Services. Pitt was cleared of any abuse allegations.
Since then, Pitt and Jolie have continued to be in a custody battle over their kids. In May, Pitt was granted joint custody of their five minor children in a tentative ruling. However, after the judge presiding over the case was removed in July, Jolie went back to retaining full-time custody with Pitt maintaining visitation rights, Page Six reported. His petition for the court to review the case was denied on Oct. 27.
"The Supreme Court's decision not to review that procedural issue does not change the extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the trial judge—and the many experts who testified—to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children's best interests," a spokesperson for Pitt told E! News. "We will continue to do everything that's legally necessary based on the detailed findings of the independent experts."
Robert Olson, an attorney for Jolie, added, "Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and pleased that her children's wellbeing will not be guided by unethical behavior."
Pitt opened up about the split during a 2017 interview with GQ Style. "We're both doing our best," he said at the time. "I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court—it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.' And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you're right and why they're wrong, and it's just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It's just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart…. If anyone can make sense of it, we have to with great care and delicacy, building everything around that."