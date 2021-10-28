Inside Brad Pitt's Bond With His Kids As He Encourages Them To Be "Whoever They Want to Be"

Watch : Angelina Jolie Feared for Her Family's Safety After Split From Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt may have an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, but he's also a supportive parent.

As kids Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, continue to join mom Angelina Jolie on her Eternals press tour, their dad is cheering them on from behind the scenes.

"He supports his kids and what makes them happy," a source close to Pitt exclusively tells E! News. "They are old enough now where they can make decisions and he doesn't stand in the way. He's encouraged them to be whoever they want to be. He wouldn't ask for anything different."

And while they may enjoy strutting on the carpet with mom, when they're with dad, things tend to be a bit more casual at home. "He spends low key time with his kids at home," the insider adds. "He keeps their time together private. They are homebodies and have a good routine in place."