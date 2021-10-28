People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sarah Jessica Parker Sends Love to Son James Wilkie Broderick on His "Bittersweet" 19th Birthday

Since Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick couldn’t be with their son James on his birthday, the actress posted a sweet tribute to him online—along with a rare pic of the college student.

By Tionah Lee Oct 28, 2021 4:01 PMTags
Sarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityCelebritiesMatthew Broderick
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker on Secrets to a Successful Marriage

And just like that…he's 19!

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated a "bittersweet milestone, on Thursday, Oct 28, sharing a beautiful birthday tribute to her and Matthew Broderick's son, James Wilkie Broderick, online. 

"He is 19. Today. He doesn't wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell," she wrote of the college student.  "New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings." 

"On this one it's bittersweet," the Sex and the City star admitted. "Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays. Our Scorpio. Our Oct. baby. Our JW. Happy Birthday. Balloons. Candles. Hoping every birthday wish to come true. Xxx, Mama."

We're not crying…

James, who was raised in NYC, is celebrating his birthday in Rhode Island this year after recently starting classes at Brown University.

photos
Looking Back on Sarah Jessica Parker's Most Iconic Fashion Moments

And although she likes to keep her kids out of the spotlight, SJP made an exception for James' birthday this year by sharing a snap on her Instagram. In September, also shared a pic of James and his 12-year-old sisters, Tabitha and Marion, as they ventured off to their respective schools.

Instagram

"In the span of 7 days," she wrote on Instagram at the time, "one crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade." 

 

Trending Stories

1

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

2

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

3

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

"The house is different. They need us more. And far less. So many know. Gutted at the time passed. Passing. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them. The love. The love. The love. X, SJP."

 

Trending Stories

1

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

2

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

3

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

4

See Kim, Rob & More Kardashians in Never-Before-Seen Halloween Pics

5

Tom Brady Shares "Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing

Latest News

See Team USA's 2022 Olympics Closing Ceremony Outfits

Lorne Michaels Weighs in on Will Ferrell's SNL Legacy

Exclusive

Cynthia Bailey Responds to NeNe Leakes' Diss Over Gregg's Funeral

RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Robbed During Los Angeles Home Invasion

How Tracee Ellis Ross Really Feels About Black-ish Ending

You Need to Hear Penn Badgley’s Chilling Narration on This Fan's Video

See 90 Day Fiancé Star Debbie Johnson's Fiery Makeover