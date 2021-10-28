Sarah Jessica Parker Sends Love to Son James Wilkie Broderick on His "Bittersweet" 19th Birthday

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker on Secrets to a Successful Marriage

And just like that…he's 19!

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated a "bittersweet milestone, on Thursday, Oct 28, sharing a beautiful birthday tribute to her and Matthew Broderick's son, James Wilkie Broderick, online.

"He is 19. Today. He doesn't wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell," she wrote of the college student. "New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings."

"On this one it's bittersweet," the Sex and the City star admitted. "Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays. Our Scorpio. Our Oct. baby. Our JW. Happy Birthday. Balloons. Candles. Hoping every birthday wish to come true. Xxx, Mama."

We're not crying…

James, who was raised in NYC, is celebrating his birthday in Rhode Island this year after recently starting classes at Brown University.