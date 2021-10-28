Tom Brady Shares the "Very Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing in Their Family

Balancing work and family is not easy, even for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.
On an Oct. 26 episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL superstar and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked about raising his kids and the sacrifices made by his wife. Once the highest-paid model in the world, Gisele retired from the runway in 2015 after 20 years in the fashion industry, although she continues to model for ad campaigns.
"I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now," Tom said. "And I think there's things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn't worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida. But that's an issue, and it's a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, 'Hey, it's time to retire.' And I think there's, you know, we're coming to the end here too, so I don't want to miss any of the kids' stuff."
Tom, 44, and Gisele, 41, share son Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8. He also has a 14-year-old son, Jack, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.
"I get a lot of time off, actually," the athlete said on the podcast. "Football players, we get a good healthy off-season. And I try to do my best with the kids. Although I wish I was there more, but I think if I was there too much, you know, they might be sick and tired of me screwing up everything that's been going on in the house for a long time too."
In an Oct. 18 episode of his podcast, Tom said Gisele "handles a lot of the responsibilities of the house during football season," while he tries to "balance it out a little more in the off-season."
"Although a lot of times, I still don't think I do a great job with that," he said. "And I think the thing that's hard for me is that my kids are getting older...They have a lot of questions. They're very curious about a lot of things. And they're growing up fast."
No matter how old they are, they still have to adhere to the rules of the house. On the Oct. 18 podcast, Tom said that he was "probably a bit more lenient" with their children than Gisele.
"My wife is pretty strict with a lot of things," he said, "and of course, I come in and I break a lot of the rules...whether that's the amount of time the kids get on their electronic devices or the time they're going to bed or their chores in the morning. Those are the things I need to get up to speed on."
Tom and Gisele are known for their strict, plant-based diet that eliminates things like white sugar, white flour, MSG, caffeine and dairy. The NFL star said on his podcast that under his supervision, their kids' diet "gets more relaxed."
"They probably eat a little more sugar," he said.
Tom also said that under his watch, "They definitely stay up later. They definitely get more time on the iPad. My wife likes to, she's very in tune with what they need. I'm a little looser with things. I leave a little few more things up to them."
And speaking of sugar, the family is preparing for Trick-or-Treaters at their home in Florida. No, the guests do not have to adhere to their diet.
"My wife's been into it a lot lately," Tom said. "We decorated our house. We've got a Grim Reaper. We've got a ghost. We've got a cat, it's eyes move every time someone crosses. And we hand out good candy. I remember when I was in elementary school and we'd go Trick-or-Treating, you'd always go the houses that gave away great candy. If you come by our house, you get great candy."