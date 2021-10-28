How Austen Kroll Really Feels About Ex Madison LeCroy's Engagement

A Southern gentleman.
Austen Kroll had nothing but nice things to say about his ex Madison LeCroy's recent engagement to Brett, her boyfriend of seven months. He was asked for his thoughts during an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Oct. 29, and the 34-year-old Winter House star ultimately told host Andy Cohen that he wishes Madison the best.
"So, the overwhelming thing that I've been thinking about is that this goes further than just whatever nonsense that I had going on with her for ages. She has a son," Austen explained, referring to Madison's 8-year-old son Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes. "So this is something that she is about to start a new family and I wish the best for her and her new family."
Asked if Austen's ever met Brett, he told Andy, "No [and] I don't intend to."
Austen and his fellow Southern Charm star dated off and on for three years, officially splitting in the summer of 2020.
The end of their relationship was a rollercoaster of sorts, especially as fans began to speculate about their post-split dating lives.
Rumors surfaced about a potential romance between Austen and Kristin Cavallari, and soon, Madison and Kristin's ex-husband Jay Cutler were linked. Around the same time, Craig Conover was accusing Madison of having an affair with a married MLB star, who many guessed was Alex Rodriguez.
It seems that Austen and Madison are now putting all of that in the past, though.
She announced her engagement to Brett on Amazon Live earlier this month, admitting she was "very, very surprised" by the proposal.
Once the couple began telling their family and friends, Madison made sure to call her ex-husband since "Brett is going to be involved in Hudson's life and that's a big deal," she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I was shocked at how well and congratulating, he was so happy for us! And he was happy at the fact that Hudson really adores my fiancé. …I've been lucky to have that support from my son's father."
