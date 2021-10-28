How Austen Kroll Really Feels About Ex Madison LeCroy's Engagement

Watch : Why "Southern Charm" Star Madison LeCroy Is Everywhere

A Southern gentleman.

Austen Kroll had nothing but nice things to say about his ex Madison LeCroy's recent engagement to Brett, her boyfriend of seven months. He was asked for his thoughts during an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Oct. 29, and the 34-year-old Winter House star ultimately told host Andy Cohen that he wishes Madison the best.

"So, the overwhelming thing that I've been thinking about is that this goes further than just whatever nonsense that I had going on with her for ages. She has a son," Austen explained, referring to Madison's 8-year-old son Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes. "So this is something that she is about to start a new family and I wish the best for her and her new family."

Asked if Austen's ever met Brett, he told Andy, "No [and] I don't intend to."

Austen and his fellow Southern Charm star dated off and on for three years, officially splitting in the summer of 2020.