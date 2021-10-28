Keanu Reeves Surprises John Wick 4 Stunt Team With Rolex Wrap Gifts

Can we join Keanu Reeves' stunt team?
Plenty of fans will be asking that question after this news about the John Wick star—and some luxe presents he gifted the stunt team for the fourth installment of his beloved franchise. According to screenshots circulating online, the actor gifted stuntmen Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang Rolex watches. But the thoughtfulness didn't stop there for Reeves. The timepieces were also engraved with special messages.
"The John Wick Five," the message read along with their name. "Thank you Keanu JW4 2021."
"Best wrap gift ever," Marinas proclaimed on social media. E! News has reached out to Reeves' rep for comment.
The gift was to commemorate the official wrap on the upcoming John Wick 4, which was previously meant to be released in May. However, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the actor's other commitments, the sequel was pushed to May 27, 2022. Meanwhile, Reeves will also be starring in The Matrix Resurrections, out this December.
Over his years in the spotlight, the action star has amassed countless fans—including Hollywood colleagues like Octavia Spencer. In fact, he was her first-ever celebrity encounter.
"I had an audition and my car broke down and no one would help me because my car was so dirty until Keanu Reeves," she recalled in a 2014 interview on The Meredith Vieira Show. "He was on a motorcycle and had his little motorcycle helmet and sunglasses and was like, 'Hey, you need some help?' And I kid you not, I was gonna have him get in and I was gonna push it and he was like, 'No, no I'm gonna push you.' And I'm thinking, 'Oh he's gonna touch my car!'"
As a result of his kindness, the actress told host Meredith Vieira she goes to see all of his movies "every opening weekend, whatever he has, because that was a sweet thing to do."
And now, we can add custom Rolex wrap gifts to the list of his sweet gestures.