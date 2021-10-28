Keanu Reeves Surprises John Wick 4 Stunt Team With Rolex Wrap Gifts

Watch : Will Keanu Reeves or His Mom Tell All on "Matrix 4"?

Can we join Keanu Reeves' stunt team?

Plenty of fans will be asking that question after this news about the John Wick star—and some luxe presents he gifted the stunt team for the fourth installment of his beloved franchise. According to screenshots circulating online, the actor gifted stuntmen Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang Rolex watches. But the thoughtfulness didn't stop there for Reeves. The timepieces were also engraved with special messages.

"The John Wick Five," the message read along with their name. "Thank you Keanu JW4 2021."

"Best wrap gift ever," Marinas proclaimed on social media. E! News has reached out to Reeves' rep for comment.

The gift was to commemorate the official wrap on the upcoming John Wick 4, which was previously meant to be released in May. However, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the actor's other commitments, the sequel was pushed to May 27, 2022. Meanwhile, Reeves will also be starring in The Matrix Resurrections, out this December.