Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into His Relationship With Siblings Paris and Blanket

Instagram

"It's not like a voice in my head, but in a way, it is," he shared of getting advice from his dad. "Because when you do philanthropic work and if you care about it a lot such as myself and my family, I think you tend to carry the weight or struggles of the people that you're trying to help. And that's really when I hear my father's voice the most is because those are the times when you struggle the most and you almost wonder, like, ‘How can I continue to keep doing this?'"

"And it's during those moments that I hear him, he's like, ‘Somebody has to do it. You have to do it," Prince noted. "You have to keep pushing forward and it's important that we do this. And he's kind of always on my shoulder, in my ear, motivating me to keep that moral compass pointing North."