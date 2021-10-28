People's Choice Awards

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Shaving His Face

Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean surprised fans with a brand new look—and it's a lot less hairy. See the star without his signature mustache and beard below!

Everybody needs to see this. 

Fans of the Backstreet Boys have come to know AJ McLean with his signature facial hair, but on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the boy bander revealed he's clean-shaven—at least for right now. Yes, the 43-year-old singer bid farewell to his beard and mustache and is now rocking a bare face. 

"Had to be done!" he wrote on Instagram. "Don't worry, y'all. It will return in a month."

It's hard to remember a time McLean wasn't sporting at least a skinny goatee. In fact, save for some early promotional shots of the group before 1997, McLean has been sporting some form of whiskers throughout most of his time in the spotlight. 

Naturally, fans were shocked. "TELL ME WHYY," one fan cleverly commented. Another wrote, "If I see you on the streets, I wouldn't recognize you." 

Still, some were supportive of McLean's dramatic change. A fan praised, "Still look like a boss." Someone else reminded him, "We love u. Beardless or not!"

He's not the only star with a makeover on their mind. See more shocking celebrity hair transformations below!

