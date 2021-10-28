People's Choice Awards

This Love Is Eternal: See Photos of Angelina Jolie and Her Kids on Every Eternals Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie's kids have been joining her on the red carpet for the premieres of her Marvel movie Eternals. Scroll on to see their family photos.

Talk about a super family night!

Angelina Jolie attended the U.K. Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals in London on Oct. 27 and was joined by five of her kids: Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. The 46-year-old actress is also mom to Pax, 17, who was not in attendance.

Jolie, who shares her children with ex Brad Pitt, walked the red carpet in a Valentino Haute Couture look that consisted of a black skirt, white blouse and black blazer. Shiloh also appeared to wear the same Dior dress her mother wore to the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil press conferences two years ago. 

During a recent interview with E! News' Daily Pop, the Oscar winner suggested she's all for her kids raiding her closet. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! And take it, and it's your turn, anything,'" she said. "I'm that mom."

This isn't the children's first red carpet appearance. The kids also attended the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals on Oct. 18, and Zahara and Shiloh joined their mom for the screening of the film at the Rome Film Fest on Oct. 24. Eternals hits theaters Nov. 5.

To see photos from the big night and more premieres, scroll on.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Family Photo

In the movie, Jolie plays the character Thena. So, what do her kids think of her joining the MCU?

"I think they still find it really funny because they know me and Mom's mom, and so maybe in some way it, like, blew the universe, like, 'Marvel's so cool, but Mom? Mom's a superhero?'" Jolie joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Oct. 19. "They're really supportive, and I think they find it fun."

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Supporting Each Other

At a previous event, Jolie talked about what it's like to have her kids join her on the red carpet. 

"They're so supportive," she told E! News' Daily Pop. "It's like those great friends, they're here more in that loving and supportive way more than just here for themselves and excited. They kind of back me up when I'm nervous, and we kind of try to help each other out."

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
A Star-Studded Screening

Jolie and her kids weren't the only stars at the event. Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan and Kit Harington, who also appear in the movie, were there, as well.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
Fierce Fashion

After attending the U.K. premiere, Jolie and her kids headed to an after-party at Maison Estelle. The Changeling star changed into a flowy green dress for the event, and Maddox sported a jacket over a black top and matching pants. He topped off the look with a beanie and black sneakers.

Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Red Carpets in Rome

For the Rome Film Fest premiere, Jolie wore a stunning silver Versace number. She was joined by Zahara and Shiloh, who wore a vintage white and gold gown and black Versace dress, respectively.

Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Walking Hand in Hand

And love those fabulous sneakers, Shiloh!

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
All Smiles

It seemed like the trio had a great time.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Los Angeles Premiere

For the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals, Jolie wore a beautiful Balmain gown.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Bringing Back an Oscar Favorite

And if Zahara's Elie Saab dress looked familiar, it's because it was the same one Jolie wore to the 2014 Oscars.

