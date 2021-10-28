This Love Is Eternal: See Photos of Angelina Jolie and Her Kids on Every Eternals Red Carpet

Watch : "Eternals" Premiere: Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek Talk Family

Talk about a super family night!

Angelina Jolie attended the U.K. Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals in London on Oct. 27 and was joined by five of her kids: Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. The 46-year-old actress is also mom to Pax, 17, who was not in attendance.

Jolie, who shares her children with ex Brad Pitt, walked the red carpet in a Valentino Haute Couture look that consisted of a black skirt, white blouse and black blazer. Shiloh also appeared to wear the same Dior dress her mother wore to the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil press conferences two years ago.

During a recent interview with E! News' Daily Pop, the Oscar winner suggested she's all for her kids raiding her closet. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! And take it, and it's your turn, anything,'" she said. "I'm that mom."