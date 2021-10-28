People's Choice Awards

See Devin Booker React to Girlfriend Kendall Jenner’s “Corpse Bride” Photo Shoot

Kendall Jenner is slaying her “favorite time of the year” as a corpse bride. See what her boyfriend, Devin Booker, had to say about seeing the model in her element.

By Kisha Forde Oct 28, 2021 12:16 PM
Kendall JennerKardashiansHalloweenCouplesCelebrities
Spooky season isn't quite complete without a show-stopping corpse bride.
 
Kendall Jenner proved that much to be true when the model shared pics of herself all dressed up as the Tim Burton character to Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 27, captioning one photo, "yer corpse bride." And we think it's safe to say that boyfriend Devin Booker is here for the idea of Kendall all dressed up in bridal wear, commenting, "don't forget!"
 
In the eye-catching pic, not only was Kendall's skin edited to include the character's unmistakable shade of blue on her face and legs, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star struck a pose while wearing a white veil, corset and sky-high white heels to boot.
 
However, her other half wasn't the only one in awe of the picturesque result of Kendall's latest photo shoot, with sister Kylie Jenner also commenting that she was "obsessed" with the snap.
 
Kendall—who has previously declared just how much she adores this scary time of the year—also experienced just a little bit of trolling during her pumpkin-carving activities earlier this month, courtesy of Devin.

On Oct. 18, the 818 tequila founder gave fans a peek into her Halloween prep, sharing a photo of her pumpkin-carving station to Instagram Stories with the caption, "time to get serious." Well, Devin seemed to skip the "getting serious" memo, later playfully calling out his girlfriend on Twitter, writing, "Pumpkin don't count if you used a stencil." 

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

2

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

3

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

Kendall, of course, took the silly swipe in stride, re-tweeting his comment by adding, "I feel personally attacked."

The banter between these two continues to be frighteningly good.

