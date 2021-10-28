People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

American Music Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Nominations

Olivia Rodrigo was the leading nominee and has a chance to make history at the 2021 American Music Awards. See the full list of nominations ahead of the ceremony on Nov. 21.

By Ryan Gajewski Oct 28, 2021 1:30 PMTags
MusicAwardsTaylor SwiftCelebritiesThe WeekndAmerican Music AwardsBad BunnyOlivia Rodrigo
Watch: 2020 American Music Awards Fashion Round-Up

The nation's most popular music acts are ready to be recognized at the 2021 American Music Awards

Nominees for the annual ceremony were announced in three waves on Thursday, Oct. 28, with one batch highlighted on Good Morning America, another group shared on Spotify's The Get Up and the rest posted to social media. 

Olivia Rodrigo led the way with seven nominations, putting her in the running to receive the most wins ever for a first-time nominee if she prevails in at least five of those categories. The Weeknd followed right behind her with six nominations, while Bad Bunny, Giveon and Doja Cat all picked up five noms apiece. 

To determine the nominations, the awards show's team used fan interactions—such as streaming numbers, radio airplay and album and song sales—between Sept. 25, 2020, and Sept. 23, 2021. As for who wins, that's entirely determined by fan votes, with voting opening today at 6:30 a.m. PT. 

photos
American Music Awards 2020: See Every Star

Because of the nature of the nomination process, country singer Morgan Wallen received two nominations due to his placement on the Billboard charts. This led MRC Live & Alternative, the company behind the awards show, to issue a statement distancing itself from the singer, who was seen using the N-word while out with friends in a video that leaked in February. After the video surfaced, Morgan apologized in a statement to E! News and in an Instagram video.

"Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year based on charting," MRC's message read, in part. "As his conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting)."

Keep scrolling to see the complete list of nominees. The 2021 American Music Awards airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI 

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, "Mood"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, "Peaches"

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks, "Buss It"
Måneskin, "Beggin'"
Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

2

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

3

2021 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Vevo

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"
Cardi B, "Up"
Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
The Weeknd, "Save Your Tears"

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande, Positions
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Taylor Swift, evermore
The Kid LAROI, F--K LOVE

FAVORITE POP SONG

BTS, "Butter"
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
*Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert

RMV/Shutterstock

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Lee Brice, Hey World
Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here
*Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"
Chris Young & Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"
Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"
Luke Combs, "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G 
Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion, Good News
Pop Smoke, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave, SoulFly

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B, "Up"
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, "Lemonade"
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, "Calling My Phone"
Polo G, "RAPSTAR"
Pop Smoke, "What You Know Bout Love"

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Doja Cat, Planet Her
Giveon, When It's All Said And Done… Take Time
H.E.R., Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
Queen Naija, missunderstood

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
Giveon, "Heartbreak Anniversary" 
H.E.R., "Damage"
Jazmine Sullivan, "Pick Up Your Feelings"

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, Chris O'Meara/AP/Shutterstock, Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G, KG0516
Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
Farruko, "Pepas"
Kali Uchis, "telepatía"
Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái (Remix)"

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

CAIN
Carrie Underwood 
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

2

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

3

Chris Evans' Instagram Story Reignites Selena Gomez Romance Rumors

4

See Kim, Rob & More Kardashians in Never-Before-Seen Halloween Pics

5

2021 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Latest News

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

Scott Disick Has Boys Night with Mason and Reign

Exclusive

Go Inside Amy Roloff's Wedding in New Wedding Special

Exclusive

Why RHOP's Karen Huger Isn't Afraid of the Vow Renewal "Curse"

AJ McLean Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Shaving His Face

American Music Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Nominations

See Angelina Jolie & Her Kids on Every Eternals Red Carpet