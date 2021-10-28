American Music Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Nominations

Watch : 2020 American Music Awards Fashion Round-Up

The nation's most popular music acts are ready to be recognized at the 2021 American Music Awards.

Nominees for the annual ceremony were announced in three waves on Thursday, Oct. 28, with one batch highlighted on Good Morning America, another group shared on Spotify's The Get Up and the rest posted to social media.

Olivia Rodrigo led the way with seven nominations, putting her in the running to receive the most wins ever for a first-time nominee if she prevails in at least five of those categories. The Weeknd followed right behind her with six nominations, while Bad Bunny, Giveon and Doja Cat all picked up five noms apiece.

To determine the nominations, the awards show's team used fan interactions—such as streaming numbers, radio airplay and album and song sales—between Sept. 25, 2020, and Sept. 23, 2021. As for who wins, that's entirely determined by fan votes, with voting opening today at 6:30 a.m. PT.