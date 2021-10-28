The Magic Hair Product Sarah Hyland, Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough All Swear By

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ever wondered how celebs manage to get such gorgeous looking hair? If you're thinking "magic," you're right!

The Magic Myst Universal Elixir from In Common Beauty is a vitamin-packed, multi-functional leave-in detangler spray that works to protect, strengthen and hydrate hair. It's made with In Common's Custom Care Complex blend of silk proteins and avocado to instantly repair hair from damage, healing water technology to keep it hydrated, and Vitamin B3 to keep the scalp in good shape. It also contains rose, lavender and orange fruit extracts.

This magical potion was created by celebrity hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, and is well-loved by many stars including Sarah Hyland, Julianne Hough, Selena Gomez and Nina Dobrev. When a product is made by the very hairstylists who work on some of your favorite celebs' hair, you just know it's going to be good.