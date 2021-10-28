The Magic Hair Product Sarah Hyland, Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough All Swear By

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ever wondered how celebs manage to get such gorgeous looking hair? If you're thinking "magic," you're right!
The Magic Myst Universal Elixir from In Common Beauty is a vitamin-packed, multi-functional leave-in detangler spray that works to protect, strengthen and hydrate hair. It's made with In Common's Custom Care Complex blend of silk proteins and avocado to instantly repair hair from damage, healing water technology to keep it hydrated, and Vitamin B3 to keep the scalp in good shape. It also contains rose, lavender and orange fruit extracts.
This magical potion was created by celebrity hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, and is well-loved by many stars including Sarah Hyland, Julianne Hough, Selena Gomez and Nina Dobrev. When a product is made by the very hairstylists who work on some of your favorite celebs' hair, you just know it's going to be good.
As Nina told Women's Health, "My friend and hairstylist Riawna Capri created this line of hair products called In Common and I'm obsessed with the Magic Myst. When I spray it in my hair after I get out of the shower, I still let it do its thing, but for some reason it ends up drying in this perfectly wavy, beachy, effortless look. I don't know what she puts in it. I don't care. Whatever it is, it's working!"
If you have naturally curly hair like Sarah Hyland, this is one product you may want to get your hands on. As Sarah said in an interview with Bustle, "I have really curly hair, so it helps just rejuvenate my curls. If they're starting to look frizzy or tired, you just put it in and scrunch it, and it's like a brand new you." She also added that it smells "amazing."
Now that you know their secret to getting beautiful-looking hair, it's time to snag the Magic Myst for yourself.
In Common Magic Myst Universal Elixir
The Magic Myst Universal Elixir isn't your average leave-in detangler. It's a multi-functional hair product that acts as "vitamins for your hair," and works to eliminate frizz and static, strengthen weak hair fibers, rebalance the hair's moisture levels, protect it against heat damage, and give you softness and shine. It was made for all hair types and many reviewers say it smells really good. It's no wonder why celebs seem to love it so much.
Looking for more items to shop? Check out Why Celebs Are Inspiring Us to Up Our Sock Game.