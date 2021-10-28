People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kelly Osbourne Says She's Filled With "So Much Gratitude" While Celebrating 5 Months Sober

Kelly Osbourne shared that she was almost overwhelmed by gratitude as she hit the five-month mark in her sobriety journey on the same day as her 37th birthday.

By Ryan Gajewski Oct 28, 2021 5:49 AMTags
BirthdaysKelly OsbourneAlcoholCelebrities
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors After Debuting New Look

Kelly Osbourne is commemorating two special milestones in her life. 

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the reality TV star took to Instagram to share that not only was she celebrating her 37th birthday that day, but she had also hit the five-month mark in her sobriety journey. In her post, Kelly included a selfie of herself holding a tasty-looking cake garnished with fresh strawberries, along with a screenshot of a notice from her 12-step program to confirm the length of her sobriety. 

"Today marks my 37th birthday and I'm 5 months sober!!!" she wrote. "I am filled with so much gratitude it's almost overwhelming!"

Among the celebs sharing support and congratulatory messages was Snooki, who posted, "Happy birthday mawma! Miss ur pretty face." Also, Ross Mathews wrote, "LOVE YOU SO MUCH!" And Kate Beckinsale commented with two heart emojis.

In April, Kelly, whose parents are Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne, posted to her Instagram Story that she had briefly relapsed after nearly four years of sobriety. "Not proud of it, but I am back on track," Kelly shared at the time. 

photos
MTV Reality Shows We Miss

Later that month, the Dancing With the Stars alum told Extra that a "nervous breakdown" contributed to her temporary setback. 

Trending Stories

1

See Kim, Rob & More Kardashians in Never-Before-Seen Halloween Pics

2

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

3

Chris Evans' Instagram Story Reignites Selena Gomez Romance Rumors

"I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt, and I could drink like a normal person," she explained at the time. "And it turns out, I cannot, and I will never be normal. I don't know why I even tried it. It's not for me, and it took me a matter of days, and I was like, 'Done, not doing this.'"

During a Red Table Talk appearance in June, Kelly said that feelings of insecurity played a role in her decision to start consuming alcohol as a younger person, as did the fact that her dad was "probably the heaviest drinker" she's ever been around.

Trending Stories

1

See Kim, Rob & More Kardashians in Never-Before-Seen Halloween Pics

2

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

3

Chris Evans' Instagram Story Reignites Selena Gomez Romance Rumors

4

Adam Levine Addresses Criticism of His Reaction to Fan Grabbing Him

5

Meghan & Harry Were Target of Twitter Hate Campaign, Report Suggests

Latest News

Kelly Osbourne Shares Her "Gratitude" While Celebrating 5 Months Sober

Exclusive

Where Bridget Marquardt Stands With Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson

The Internet's Son Gavin Thomas Is All Grown Up in New Yearbook Photo

Exclusive

How Lala Kent Really Feels About Randall "Trying to Win Her Back"

How Terry Bradshaw Prepared For Family Feud Redemption

Meet E.R. Fightmaster, Grey's Anatomy's First Non-Binary Doctor

Ireland Baldwin Reflects on "Beautiful" Memory With Dad Alec Baldwin