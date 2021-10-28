Go Inside the Wedding of Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff in New TLC Special

Watch : "Little People, Big World" Amy & Chris Say "I Do"

We can already hear the bells!

Mark your calendars, TLC fans, because E! News can exclusively confirm that a wedding special is just around the corner for Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff and Chris Marek. That's right, viewers will be able to witness the happy couple's nuptials in a new two-hour special on Tuesday, Nov. 9 on TLC.

From farm renovations to food tastings, a lot stands in the way between Amy, Chris, and their "happily ever after". The special follows the pair during the weeks prior to their wedding as they prepare to exchange vows.

Amy accepted her ex-husband Matt's generous offer to hold their wedding on Roloff Farms, but getting married on your ex-husband's farm seems to prove more difficult than fruitful.

Her ex is building a new barn next to where they will be holding their wedding, and Amy fears that it will not be completed in time. Seems like TLC should've called Chip and Joanna Gaines to help out with this fixer upper.