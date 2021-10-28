Where Bridget Marquardt Stands With Girls Next Door Co-Stars Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson

Watch : Would Bridget Marquardt Do a "Girls Next Door" Reboot?

Bridget Marquardt is giving an update on how close she is with her former Playboy Mansion housemates.

The 48-year-old reality TV personality rose to stardom when she shared the screen with Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson on E!'s The Girls Next Door, which aired from 2005 to 2009 and centered on their romantic relationships with late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. Now, Bridget is getting candid about where she currently stands with both Holly and Kendra.

"Holly and I are still going strong," Bridget exclusively told E! News. "We are great friends. We talk almost every day, whether it's text or voice memos or whatever."

Bridget, who hosts the Ghost Magnet With Bridget Marquardt podcast, is a big fan of seeking out stories of supernatural encounters, and this is one thing she and Holly have in common.

"We still run and do little adventures together, usually paranormal or Old Hollywood-type things, like an old-school restaurant in Hollywood that we haven't been to yet—'Let's go try that out'—or stay in creepy themed places," she continued. "We went to Big Bear, and they had these themed cottages, and one was Haunted Mansion-themed, and we were like, 'We have to.'"