The Internet's Favorite Son Gavin Thomas Is All Grown Up in Latest Yearbook Photo

Gavin Thomas is all grown up.

When fans first got to know the Minnesotan, he was only 2 years old and could barely form a full sentence. Now, eight years have passed and Gavin is a pre-teen, as evident in his latest photo.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Gavin's mom, Kate, gave his more than 500,000 followers a glimpse of the new pic, bringing up warm memories of Gavin and his uncle Nick Mastodon's Vine account.

One person responded, "Need wallet sized pics for the whole twitter fam. Proud of u nephew." Another Twitter user asked the question on all of our minds: "how they grown so fast??"

Recently, Kate spoke to Know Your Meme about Gavin's status as a bonafide meme star, revealing that she didn't expect anything to come of those initial videos. She shared, "I would have never imagined that all of this would have happened. We were just taking cute videos and photos of Gavin."