Meet E.R. Fightmaster, Grey's Anatomy's First Non-Binary Doctor

Watch : Kate Walsh Returns to "Grey's Anatomy" & Addresses BTS Rumors

E.R. Fightmaster isn't ready to hang up their lab coat just yet.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Variety reported that the actor, who uses they/them pronouns, will stay on Grey's Anatomy in the role of Dr. Kai Bartley for more of season 18. Fightmaster plays the first non-binary doctor for the medical drama and has already appeared in two episodes of the new season.

For those who need a refresher, Dr. Bartley is on a Minnesota-based team run by Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher), who is currently working on a cure for Parkinson's disease. How does this fit into the Grey's narrative? Well, Dr. Hamilton—a doctor from Dr. Grey's mother's past—offers the leading lady a huge career opportunity: to run her own research lab. But enough about that!

Fightmaster's neuroscientist character has been described as "extremely talented" and "confident as hell" by ABC. Oh, and, per the network, the new doctor on the scene seems to connect with Dr. Grey's sister-in-law, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone). Could there be a potential romance brewing here? We're guessing yes, since it is Grey's Anatomy after all.