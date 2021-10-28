Dax Shepard Shares "Ingenious" Way He and Kristen Bell Talk About Sex With Their Daughters

There's no easy way to discuss the birds and the bees, especially with kids.
But Dax Shepard told Gwyneth Paltrow on the Armchair Expert podcast that Kristen Bell has an "ingenious" way of educating their daughters, Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8, on the topic of sex. He shared that The Good Place star told the girls, "The woman takes the man's penis and puts it in her vagina."
"Right away it's like, you're in charge of this and you will decide to put this in your vagina," he continued. "Not the man puts his penis in your vagina."
According to Dax, Kristen learned this from someone else, but he still thinks it's so smart, explaining that it's "a little subtle thing" that can make a world of difference. "Yeah, you're in the driver's seat; he's got this ridiculous protrusion, so it would seem he was in the driver's seat but you're going to take that and put that in, you know," Dax shared. "And I was like, 'Oh, that's a nice little adjustment we're going to make.'"
The podcast host said that he wants to teach his daughters that sex is enjoyable, rather than viewing it as a measure of desirability.
"I do not want my daughters to have sex so that they can get approval from somebody," Dax explained, "but if my daughters are horny and want to have sex, that was my favorite activity! It remains my favorite activity. I'd be lying if I said I was in any way anti that activity. I am anti getting esteemed from that activity but that's it for me."
If anything, Dax is against being protective of his daughters' sexuality. He said that he detests the notion that fathers "better have a gun" to chase off potential suitors, saying that he's been taught "this notion that I've gotta protect my daughters' virginity with great prejudice if necessary."
Gwyneth previously told E!'s Daily Pop that she has similar conversations with her children, Apple Martin and Moses Martin, as well as step-children Isabella Falchuk and Brody Falchuk. As she put it, "I want them to feel that whatever their sexuality is is great and accepted. I just try to listen more."
She added, "I think there's nothing wrong with understanding your body and what works for you and how you receive pleasure. I think it's beautiful and it's healthy."