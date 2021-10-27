How Alyssa Milano Feels About Her Past Charmed Drama With Shannen Doherty

Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty may not have had a Charmed relationship in the past, but, these days, they're pretty cordial.
Milano confirmed this to be true while promoting her new book, Sorry Not Sorry, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which she noted that she could take ownership for her part in the on-set tension. "I think a lot of our struggle came from [the] feeling that I was in competition," she further shared, "rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about. And I have some guilt about my part in that."
It was Doherty's breast cancer diagnosis in 2015 that reunited these former co-stars. Per Milano, she reached out when she first learned the news, which has since resulted in several friendly DMs on social media.
"I have respect for her," she continued. "Great actress, loves her family so much, and I just wish I could've felt strong enough in who I was to recognize that back then."
Charmed, the supernatural series that debuted in 1998 on The WB, originally starred Milano, Doherty and Holly Marie Combs as a trio of witch sisters. However, as season three came to a close in 2001, Doherty, who played oldest Halliwell sister Prue, was killed off of the show. The reason? Well, as Doherty said in an interview with ET following her exit, "there was too much drama on the set and not enough passion for the work."
Doherty was eventually replaced by Rose McGowan, who portrayed Halliwell half-sister Paige Matthews.
Though Milano has reconnected with Doherty, her relationship with former co-star McGowan is, well, less than magical. In August of 2020, after clashing on social media over some political tweets, McGowan claimed that Milano made the Charmed set "toxic AF."
"You threw a fit in front of the crew," she wrote at the time, "yelling, 'They don't pay me enough to do this s--t!' Appalling behavior on the daily."
On this unexpected drama, Milano later noted in a statement to E! News, "Hurt people hurt people. Commenting any further doesn't align with my wellness plan."
