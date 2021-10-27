People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

TikTok Star Huey Haha Dead at 22

TikTok star Huey Haha's family said that 22-year-old comedian died on Oct. 25. A cause of death hasn't been confirmed.

By Cydney Contreras Oct 27, 2021 10:27 PMTags
CelebritiesTikTok
Huey Haha, InstagramInstagram

TikTok star Huey Haha is dead, leaving behind 2-year-old daughter Princess.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Huey's friends Coby and Hype Boii shared a series of photos and videos with the 22-year-old influencer, writing, "Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most. we always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through. They already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon be the same without you."

They added, "We love you brother see you in the future."

Numerous individuals expressed their condolences on the post, including Hamilton's Daveed Diggs and the musician Mozzy. The Hamilton star commented, "So sorry bro."

Coby and Hype Boii have since created a GoFundMe to cover the expenses of the funeral and to support Huey's daughter, raising more than $20,000 so far. 

According to an Instagram post on Huey's page, the star died on Oct. 25. The caption stated, "He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

No cause of death has been given for the comedian, who was from Stockton, Calif. 

Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

At the time of his passing, Huey was working on his career and building out a YouTube channel. Additionally, Huey was a devoted father to Princess, sharing in an interview that he loves being a father. He reflected, "I just love when I come home and my daughter, she just comes running to the door and she screams."

"It's the best feeling, bro," Huey continued. "You don't really understand fatherhood until you're in it."

E! News reached out to Coby for comment. His TikTok account appears to be disabled.

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

2

Chris Evans' Instagram Story Reignites Selena Gomez Romance Rumors

3

See Kim, Rob & More Kardashians in Never-Before-Seen Halloween Pics

4

TikTok Star Huey Haha Dead at 22

5
Exclusive

See Erika Jayne Confront Kyle Richards for Mocking Her on RHOBH

Latest News

Alyssa Milano Talks Past Charmed Drama With Shannen Doherty

TikTok Star Huey Haha Dead at 22

Love Island's Anton Danyluk Is "Blessed" to Survive Car Crash

And Just Like That's Cathy Ang Talks About SATC Wedding

Exclusive

See Bella Hadid Gush Over Being an Aunt to Gigi Hadid's Daughter Khai

Chris Evans' Instagram Story Reignites Selena Gomez Romance Rumors

Look Back at Some of Your Favorite Stars' Most Epic Halloween Costumes