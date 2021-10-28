Why RHOP's Karen Huger Isn't Afraid of the Reality TV Vow Renewal "Curse"

A quarter of a century later and still going strong.
The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger is about to celebrate a huge milestone on this Sunday's season six finale of the hit Bravo show: she and husband Ray Huger will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.
"Look, 25 years of marriage, that's a reason alone [to celebrate]," Karen told E! News exclusively. "Listen, I'm married to my best friend. I want Ray to be able to walk in his truth, in his authentic self and have a ball. And when he asked me over a year ago to renew my vows, it was his moment."
Karen invited all of her RHOP co-stars to the vow renewal in honor of the momentous occasion.
"There was so much love and friendship and joy in that moment," she gushed of the event. "I climbed the steps up to that man. The "Stairway to Heaven" is a Motown song if you ever heard it—"Climbing the Stairway to Heaven"—I climbed to my heaven that day, honey. That's my man. I love him. It's not a wedding, it's just a vow renewal of friendship, love and family and I'm so grateful."
"I'm still in love," Karen added.
Karen called the ceremony "a very intoxicating moment of love and joy." "Everybody got into the happy bubble," she shared.
As many Bravo fans surely know, renewing your vows on reality TV hasn't always worked out for some past Real Housewives couples (paging Don and Vicki Gunvalson, Mario and Ramona Singer and David and Shannon Beador, to name a few who later split). But Karen isn't worried in the slightest.
"I don't believe in the curse," she revealed. "I believe if you're marriage is gonna end, it's gonna end anyway. I'm not going to skip such a historic moment in our relationship."
She continued, "I don't believe in it and, again, if your relationship's in trouble it's going to fall apart anyway so put a gown on and bet on you and him!"
See the Hugers' emotional vow renewal on this Sunday's The Real Housewives of Potomac season finale Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
