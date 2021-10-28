29 Cheap Things to Make You Look and Feel More Put Together

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When you look good, you feel good, right? Well, what if you just don't have the time to go all out with your glam? If you're struggling to get through the week, let alone get ready for work in the morning, don't worry because I've got you covered with some easy, inexpensive hacks that will make you look and feel your best at all times. Sometimes, it's the little things that really make a difference.
Stick to your budget with these 29 cheap things that will make you look and feel so put together.
Hilife Steamer for Clothes
Skip the dry cleaners and the irons by steaming the wrinkles out of your clothes. A wrinkle-free ensemble is the best way to present yourself to the world. This steamer has 37,600+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who love using it.
Boottique Boot Snugs Boot Clips- 6 Sets
Bunched up jeans are just not it. Clip these on the end of your pants when you tuck them into your shoes so you'll never have to worry about your jeans bunching up again. You'll be surprised by the impact these will have on your look.
BestLand Hair Finishing Stick
Tame fly-aways, get rid of frizz, and add some polish to any hairstyle with this hair finishing stick, which has 12,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Scotch-Brite Mini Travel Lint Roller, Works Great On Pet Hair, 30 Sheets
If you're wearing an all black ensemble or a fabric that easily attracts lint, you need to have a mini lint roller on hand at all times. This one retractable, refillable, and oh-so-essential for anyone on the go.
W-Plus Bra Clips and Bra Straps Holder
Instead of buying multiple bras to accommodate the clothes in your wardrobe, just use these bra clips and bra extenders to adjust your go-to bra to your liking. No more bra strips sticking out of your top is definitely a good thing. This set has 3,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer/Shaver
Remove fuzz, lint, and pilling from your favorite clothes and even furniture fabrics with this shaver. This fabric shaver is truly essential to make sure your clothes look their best every single day and when you're traveling. This shaver comes in a few different colors and it has 55,000+ five-star reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers.
Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
Get rid of sweat, oil, and shine in an instant with this reusable volcanic face roller. This is easy-to-use and it's much more eco-friendly and cost-effective than blotting sheets. This product has 14,900+ Amazon five-star reviews.
Donut Hair Bun Maker- 7 Pieces
IF you are struggle to nail that perfect bun, you may need a little bit of help. This set includes one extra large, 2 large, 2 medium, and 2 small donut hair pieces that you can wrap your hair around plus 5 elastic bands and hair pins.
This 7-piece set comes in brown, beige, and black. It has 6,600+ five-star reviews.
Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit for Leather, Whites, and Nubuck Sneakers
Freshly cleaned shoes are always a good look and a great confidence booster. You can use this cleaner on leather, white, and nubuck sneakers. It has 12,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
CoverGirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color with Topcoat
Smudge-proof, transfer-resistant lipstick is what you need for a worry-free, yet glamorous makeup look. This set comes with a moisturizing topcoat that you can reapply all day for long-lasting, highly-pigmented color. These lipsticks have 10,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Joopin Polarized Sunglasses for Women Vintage Big Frame
Big sunglasses are just the epitome of glamour, but you don't need designer sunglasses to get that same sophisticated look. These are just $15 and they're available in a few different colors. These have 6,600+ five-star reviews, with one shopper writing, "They look expensive! These are perfect!" Another said, "This is the favorite purchase I made for myself this year! I paid around $15, and they have a far more expensive look. They're also comfortable. I love having polarized lens too!"
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses for Women
Big round sunglasses are always glamorous, but smaller rectangular frames are definitely having a moment right now. Get in on the trend without going over budget. You can't go wrong with black or tortoise shades, but there are also some unique colors that are worth trying out, especially at this price. These shades are just too cool to pass up. Just check out the 9,600+ five-star reviews.
Fearless Tape- Womens Double Sided Tape for Clothing and Body, 50 Count
Use double-sided fashion tape to fix hemlines, hide visible straps, close up your neckline, get rid of the gaps between buttons, and so much more. This fashion tape has 9,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes- 210 Pre-Moistened and Individually Wrapped Lens Cleaning Wipes
Keep your glasses, sunglasses, and phone clean to complete your look with these wipes. This box has 210 individually wrapped, pre-moistened wipes that you can use to clean off your phone, tablet, keyboard, glasses, and more. Keep these in your purse, work bag, or just at your desk. Using these every day will give you some peace of mind and will help prevent breakouts and clogged pores from interacting with dirty devices. These wipes have 32,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Bath Accessories Deodorant Be-gone Remover Sponge, 2 Count
Do not skip the deodorant. You can avoid and get rid of deodorant stains with these sponges. They come in pack of two, so you can keep one in your bathroom and one in your travel bag. You'll never have to fret about wearing a black top ever again. Trust me on this one, if you use anything other than a deodorant sponge, you might make an even bigger mess on your favorite shirt.
Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover, 3 Count
You need one of these on you at all times. The Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover is such a classic for many reasons. It's portable, easy-to-use, and mess-free to immediately get rid of stains no matter where you are. This 3-count set has 17,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Dove Dry Shampoo Hair Treatment for Oily Hair- 3 Count
If you haven't shampooed your hair in a couple days, just refresh your style with Dove dry shampoo. It effectively absorbs excess oils, smells amazing, and makes your hair look like it was just styled. This 3-pack has 10,400+ five-star reviews.
2 Pieces Folding Travel Mirror Hair Brushes
This is another one of those things you always need to have. This foldable brush is also a mini mirror, so you can always fix your hair when you're on the go. There are multiple colors available and this is just such a clutch item to have. All of your friends will ask to borrow it whenever you're out and about.
Pearl Hair Clips- 18 Pieces
18 pearl hair clips for $8 is a tough deal to pass up. These beautiful clips are great for a special event or you can just add a little fun pairing these with a casual look.
Ondder Headbands for Women 10 Pack
These knotted headbands exude such Gossip Girl vibes. These fashionable and comfortable-to-wear headbands come in a set of 10, which is an unbeatable bargain.
Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote
A great way to pull together any look is with a matching bag. These faux leather totes are such a great deal that you can get a bunch of them in different colors to coordinate with your many ensembles. This affordable bag has more than 120 colors choose from and there are 25,500+ five-star Amazon reviews so far.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
Mask dark circles, blemishes, and redness with this highly-rated concealer (it has 78,000+ five-star reviews). Even when you don't actually get a full night's sleep, you can look like you dd if you apply this concealer.
Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
A simple pair of hoop earrings are the perfect way to top off any outfit. These small hoop earrings are lightweight for comfortable everyday wear. They're available with white gold, rose gold, and yellow gold finishes. The earrings are hypoallergenic, made from nickel with a stainless steel post. These are loved by more than 23,600+ Amazon customers who left 5-star reviews.
Jewelrieshop Faux Pearl Stud Earrings 5 Pairs
Pearl earrings are just so classic. This set comes with five pairs in different sizes. Sure, earrings at this price sound too good to be true, but one Amazon shopper shared, "I bought these earrings years ago and have worn them many times and many places." Another said, "I have sensitive skin that breaks out and swells up wearing cheap metal, and these do not bother me at all. They are definitely hypoallergenic. You can't beat the amount of earrings you get for the price! I highly recommend them."
BaubleBar Hayden Hair Clip
Sometimes you just have to get your hair out of the way. Make that essential move look intentional and fashionable with this adorable claw hair clip. You'll get that classic bow look without the hassle of actually tying a ribbon.
Feel prepared for any situation with these fashion fixes you never knew you needed.