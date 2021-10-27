People's Choice Awards

Love Island's Anton Danyluk Says He's "Blessed to Be Alive" After Crashing Into Bus in Dubai

Former Love Island contestant Anton Danyluk recalled crashing into a bus in Dubai this week, explaining that he doesn't know "how I'm OK."

By Lindsay Weinberg Oct 27, 2021 10:01 PM
Anton DanylukDavid M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Instagram

Anton Danyluk, best known as a contestant on the fifth season of Love Island, shared that he is "blessed to be alive" following a car accident this week.

The reality star posted a photo of the car wreck to his Instagram Story, saying he collided with a bus in Dubai on Oct. 26 but is "absolutely fine."

"Feeling blessed to be alive after this last night," Anton, 27, wrote. "I'm okay just feel so grateful that no one was hurt."

He later explained in a video that he was driving home from the gym when he encountered a bus.

"A bus basically came across me and he's braked hard because he's went over a speed bump," he recalled. "I've went into the sort of the side of the back of him... I don't know how I'm OK." 

He said the buses are "always in a rush to get places," writing on social media, "Those who drive in Dubai will know the drivers are mad out herr [sic] always rushing about you have to have eyes [in] the back of your head." 

He said his rental car is "obviously" damaged, but it "doesn't matter" to him.

"Main thing is that I'm OK," added Anton, who was coupled up with Belle Hassan for most of the 2019 dating show.

He didn't let the wreck stop him from hitting the gym soon after. Anton posted a photo with "one of my biggest fitness inspirations," influencer Ulisses World, on Oct. 27.

Anton said he had an "amazing meeting" and that he has "followed this guy since I was a kid myself and when he actually commented on my physique and said I looked great this is exactly what I needed today."

