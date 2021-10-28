Meet 15 First Responders Who Are Heroes to Their Families and Community

Watch : How Nurses Are Taking Care Of Their Own--Feel Good Friday

There's nothing like a hometown hero!

All across the country, police, firefighters and paramedics don't hesitate to answer the call and serve their communities. And with National First Responders Day falling on Oct. 28, it's never been a more appropriate time to give thanks to the people who dedicate their lives to helping others.

Before becoming a country singer, Tyler Braden served as an Alabama firefighter and witnessed the sacrifices his team made on a daily basis.

"There's so much work behind the scenes that never gets noticed, countless hours of training and preparation," he shared with E! News. "When it's time to respond, everyone is ready to react without hesitation. Day in and day out, they train and push each other to be the best at their job. Even on slower days, call-wise, they are still working hard to be prepared for the not-so-slow days."

And while he no longer responds to 911 calls or puts out fires, the "What Do They Know" singer tries to pay tribute to service members at every show.