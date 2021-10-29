People's Choice Awards

Seeing Double: These Stars Win Halloween For Dressing As Other Stars

Check out Kim Kardashian paying homage to several Hollywood icons, Jessica Biel's hilarious take on husband Justin Timberlake and more stars who have dressed as other celebs for Halloween.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery—especially on Halloween.

You know how us mere mortals like to use the spookiest holiday of the year as an excuse to pretend to be someone else? Well, celebrities do, too, with stars like Kim Kardashian West, Lil Nas X, Ciara and others using Halloween as a time to dress up as another star—sometimes even dressing up as one of their famous friends for a fun meta moment. Who can forget when Jessica Biel donned a curly hair wig and *NSYNC memorabilia to relive husband Justin Timberlake's boy band glory days? And we still can't get over Kylie Jenner's "Dirrty" take on one of Christina Aguilera's most iconic music video looks. 

And just this year, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Halloween early and delivered their take on an infamous punk-rock coupleSid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

As we wait to see which other celebrity-on-celebrity costumes we'll be getting in 2021, check out all of the stars who have paid homage to their fellow famous folk in Halloweens past…

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen

Just days after getting engaged, Kravis decided to celebrate spooky season early by dressing up as another iconic (though tragic) couple.

"Throw away the key," Travis wrote on Instagram after revealing his outfit. Kourtney added, "Till death do us part."

Sid Vicious, whose real name is Simon John Ritchie, was a member of the punk band Sex Pistols, and Nancy was his girlfriend. In 1978, she died by stabbing, with Sid suspected of her murder. He died of an overdose in 1979.

For the unforgettable look, the Blink-182 rocker opted for black clothing from head-to-toe with a cigarette for an accessory. As for Kourtney, she sported a black, mesh short-sleeve top with a matching bra underneath. When it came down to glam, Kourtney's blond wig was perfected by hairstylist Glen Coco and Tonya Brewer created her makeup look for the night.

The pair even sported handcuffs from Enfants Riches Déprimés to re-create looks from the 1986 feature film Sid and Nancy, which explored the doomed real-life relationship.

Instagram
Dorit Kemsley as Paris Hilton

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dressed up as her co-star Kathy Hilton's famous daughter for the premiere of Halloween Kills

Twitter
Emily Ratajkowski as Demi Moore

The then-pregnant model channeled Demi's infamous 1991 nude pregnancy photo shoot for Vanity Fair for her costume in 2020. 

West2East Empire / Olugbenro Ogunsemore
Ciara and Russell Wilson as Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Talk about paying attention to detail!

The "Goodies" singer and Seattle Seahawks quarterback went to great lengths for their 2019 costumes, taking up the ultimate challenge of dressing up as Bey and Jay. 

Ciara and Russell shared photos and videos of them recreating the musical power couple's "Ape Sh*t" music video. The two recreated one specific scene from the video—the one where Bey and Jay-Z are seen standing in front of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" at the Louvre Museum in Paris. But in case you didn't notice—instead of the Mona Lisa—the Wilsons are standing in front of a portrait of the former President of the United States Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

"From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas... Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!% #HappyHalloween," Ciara captioned one of her Instagram posts.

Instagram / Kaitlyn Bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

The Bachelor Nation couple dressed up as the famous exes for Halloween 2020, reenacting a virtual reunion that was part of a Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read benefit that they had taken part in over a month prior.

Splash News, Twitter, Instagram, Getty Images
Kim Kardashian as Aliyah, Selena, Madonna and Cher

In 2017, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to pay homage to several icons, including Madonna channeling her Marilyn Monroe-like "Material Girl" look and the late Aaliyah from her 2000 music video "Try Again."

Instagram
Kim Kardashian & Jonathan Cheban as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic

Netflix's wildly popular docuseries Tiger King gets a Kar-Jenner spin thanks to this feisty group, which rocked stripes in 2020. 

Instagram
Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera

Kylie got down and "Dirrty" for the holiday in 2016, paying tribute to the singer by totally nailing her early 2000s look, including faux facial piercings, beach blonde and jet black tresses and, of course, the leather chaps. And the costume was approved by the inspiration herself. 

"YAASSSSS".....Killin it @kyliejenner," Christina wrote on Instagram. "Yes to dirrty 2016!! Get it girrrl!!!"

 

Instagram
Kylie and Kendall Jenner as Their Younger Selves

They grow up so fast. For one of their looks for 2020, the sisters perfectly recreated their past Halloween costumes.

Instagram / Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley as Lisa Rinna

The model channeled the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for Halloween 2020. And yes, she totally owned it.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Jessica Biel as Justin Timberlake

For Halloween in 2019, the famous pair threw it back to J.T.'s *NSYNC days, but with a twist. Jessica dressed as her hubby (permed wig and all), while Justin served as her microphone and a group of their friends dressed as the remaining four boy banders.

Vijat Mohindra
Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj

From the multicolored wig to the hot pink bodysuit, Lil Nas X nailed his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume in 2020. 

Fiona Pepe Photography; Atlantic Records
Ciara as Cardi B

She likes it like that! Ciara recreates Cardi's iconic Invasion of Privacy album cover for Halloween 2020. 

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum, Steven Ferdman/WWD/Shutterstock
David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris as Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

It takes two...to pull off a Halloween costume this epic. The duo transform into the famous twins for Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party in 2019. 

Instagram, Scott Gries/ImageDirect
Brad Goreski as Jennifer Lopez

It was the dress that started Google Images and the stylist slayed in 2019 when he paid homage to the iconic look from J.Lo from the 2000s Grammys. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Graylock/PA Images via Getty Images
Stormi Webster as Kylie Jenner

Like mother, like daughter! The makeup mogul's then one-year-old daughter, got all dolled up for the fun and festive season, and recreated her mother's iconic 2019 Met Gala lewk.

Tracee Ellis Ross instagram, Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross as DJ Quik

Quik is the name! The actress paid tribute to the 49-year-old rapper with her Halloween costume in 2019. "You know @djquik had to roll through and show @gabunion some #CaliforniaLove for her Birthday," the Little star wrote.

ROGUT/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock; Bert Stern/Condé Nast via Getty Images
Amber Valletta as Twiggy

Groovy! The model and actress channeled the legendary Twiggy in 2019. From her colorful mod-style mini-dress to her whimsical makeup, Valletta knocks it out of the park with this lewk.

Instagram; Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images
Normani as Naomi Campbell

Normani served bawdy and face as she recreated an iconic Naomi Campbell fashion lewk for the spooky holiday in 2020. "Campbell - 1991," the pop star captioned her Instagram photos of her fashionable get-up.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner & Stassi Karanikolaou as Madonna & Britney Spears

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her BFF got into spirit of Halloween in 2019 by dressing up as Madonna and Britney Spears from their iconic 2003 MTV VMAs.

Getty Images/Shutterstock
Lisa Rinna as Jennifer Lopez

Rinna from the Block! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star channeled the one and only Jennifer Lopez for the 2019 Casamigos party.

Twitter, David X Prutting/BFA/Shutterstock
Lisa Rinna as Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives star dressed up as her pal and co-star for Halloween in 2018. In response to Lisa's costume, Erika commented, "I LOVE YOU!! AMAZING!!"

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Martin Mills/Getty Images
Halsey & Evan Peters as Sonny & Cher

I got you babe! Making their red carpet debut as a couple, the pair makes an entrance at the AHS 100th Episode celebration in Sonny and Cher costumes. Alas, they called it quits months later. 

Michael Kovac/Kevin Mazur/Courtesy of Casamigos, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jessica Biel as Justin Timberlake

Mic drop! The 37-year-old actress shows up and shows out for the Casamigos party wearing an ensemble inspired by her husband's *NSYNC days.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Nina Dobrev & Pal as Gigi Hadid & Fashion Week Crasher

A major pop culture moment from 2019! The Vampire Diaries alum finds the humor with her Halloween costume as she and her gal pal recreated the Chanel Fashion Week Show prankster. You know, where Gigi Hadid totally stopped a crasher from ruining the runway.

Michael Kovac/Kevin Mazur/Courtesy of Casamigos; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish

Nina is a "bad guy"...The actress dressed up as singer Billie Eilish for the Casamigos party in 2019.

GAMR/NGRE / BACKGRID, Beretta/Sims/Karius/Shutterstock
EJ Johnson as Paris Hilton

That's hot! The reality TV personality oozes with glamour as he dressed up as Paris Hilton for the star's own Halloween party in 2019.

Instagram , ABC/Ed Herrera
Nick Viall as Peter Weber

Nick Viall deserved a final rose for his spot on Halloween costume. "Just a Pilot on a flight for love," the former Bachelor star cheekily captioned a photo of his 2019 costume. "Will probably crash into a windmill tonight."

Instagram
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson as Danny DeVito & Arnold Schwarzenegger

Jessica, is that you?! The couple totally nailed their 2018 costumes, paying homage to the 1988 comedy Twins

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Fashion 4 Development
Mel B as Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls star dressed up as her former bandmate "not going on tour" alongside her pal, who wore a David Beckham costume, at a party in 2018.

"Yesssss @heidiklum yippppeee first year coming to her party wow wow wow what an amazing Halloween party right now,seriously it's on fire haha me and @gary_90210 never laughed soooo much #livingmybestlife #ny #bellylaughs @lavony was lit," she captioned a photo of their costumes on Instagram.

photos
