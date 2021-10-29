Seeing Double: These Stars Win Halloween For Dressing As Other Stars

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery—especially on Halloween.
You know how us mere mortals like to use the spookiest holiday of the year as an excuse to pretend to be someone else? Well, celebrities do, too, with stars like Kim Kardashian West, Lil Nas X, Ciara and others using Halloween as a time to dress up as another star—sometimes even dressing up as one of their famous friends for a fun meta moment. Who can forget when Jessica Biel donned a curly hair wig and *NSYNC memorabilia to relive husband Justin Timberlake's boy band glory days? And we still can't get over Kylie Jenner's "Dirrty" take on one of Christina Aguilera's most iconic music video looks.
And just this year, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Halloween early and delivered their take on an infamous punk-rock couple: Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.
As we wait to see which other celebrity-on-celebrity costumes we'll be getting in 2021, check out all of the stars who have paid homage to their fellow famous folk in Halloweens past…