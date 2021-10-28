The Bradshaws' Family Feud Appearance Takes a Surprising Turn on The Bradshaw Bunch

Forget about pep talks, it's time for an inspirational Papi talk!
Terry Bradshaw made history as a NFL all-star, but now the father of three is in the coaching seat...at least when it comes to his family competing on Celebrity Family Feud.
In tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, airing Oct. 27, Terry seeks "redemption" after the Bradshaw fam didn't win a single point during their Family Feud past debut two years ago. Now, Terry is preparing to take home the trophy, and encouraging his family to get their game faces on.
"Let's leave it all on the field," Terry tells daughters Rachel, Erin and Lacey. While their family trip to Los Angeles has been filled with fun excursions, like a shopping spree at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke's store and a visit to Terry's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, now it's time to get down to business.
Terry has trained his loved ones for the big competition using life-size cutouts of competitor Twisted Sister's Dee Snider and his family. Terry even told wife Tammy that he "eats guys like [Dee] for breakfast."
Dee dropped by the Bradshaw's trailer before facing off on Feud. "Don't come after me, I swear," Terry pleads with Dee. "I'll try to run from you but I'm not promising I'm going to get away."
And, Dee is a "registered genius," according to Terry. "If things get out of hand, I just want to apologize right now," he quips to the Twisted Sister frontman.
In a confessional, Terry jokes, "Let me tell you this: I bet he doesn't know how to skin a squirrel, plant corn, raise peas, chickens, eggs. I do. I can ride a horse, backwards and forwards and I can stand on its back. That's a lie."
Before getting on stage, Terry gives his fam a pep talk: "It's going to be a great day. Let's be sharp, let's be witty, let's not panic. Trust yourself, OK? I want to redeem the Bradshaw name."
He adds, "Alright, who needs a Xanax?"
Terry tells granddaughter Zurie that the team "started really well" at the start of Feud, flexing their family trivia skills. "But then things started going down hill rapidly," Terry sadly adds.
Cut to Rachel saying someone might make fun of Superman's "mask" (hint, he doesn't wear one!) and the crowd gasping.
Terry concluded, "And by the end, disaster."
Zurie points out that if Terry lost at Family Feud, how can he still be the G.O.A.T.?
"I won four Super Bowls," Terry states. "I said yes to this because I wanted to redeem the Bradshaw name but ugh. I didn't think the first time we were dumb enough, but now I'm convinced we are!"
Or, as Terry says, they would have won if "ringer" Zurie was there!
