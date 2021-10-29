People's Choice Awards

Relive the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Epic Halloween Costumes Ever

Watch: Kylie Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate Halloween Early

What's kooky, kool and sometimes krazy?

The Kardashian-Jenners' Halloween costumes, of course! 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars take dressing up to a whole new level with their commitment to spooky season. Come Oct. 1, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner decked out their houses with lavish decorations to kick start the frightening festivities. Kylie even hosted a pre-Halloween bash to celebrate a Kylie Cosmetics tribute collection with Nightmare on Elm Street. Talk about a bloody cool collab!

Kendall Jenner was hilariously trolled by boyfriend Devin Booker for her jack-o'-lantern carving skills, but October is still the supermodel's "favorite time of the year." And, Kim Kardashian already gave us the best Halloween costume inspiration with her COVID-friendly full-body 2021 Met Gala ensemble

With Kourtney no doubt dressing up in a couples' costume with fiancé Travis Barker and Khloe Kardashian most likely matching with her mini-me True Thompson, our Halloween predictions for the Kardashian-Jenners are already brewing.

photos
Kardashian-Jenners Get into the Halloween Spirit at Home

From North West's punk persona to Mason Disick emulating Freddy Krueger, we can't wait to see what they come up with!

Relive the family's most epic Halloween looks over the years below ahead of Halloween this Sunday. 

Instagram
Mother-Son Pic

Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian were both dressed to the nines for this 2019 Halloween pic. Dream Kardashian's dad dressed as King Peppy and the famed momager was a skeleton.

Instagram
Meow

It doesn't get more classic than this simple (yet extremely chic!) cat costume.

Instagram
Halloween Hotties

The KarJenner matriarch was a sexy Alice from Alice in Wonderland while Corey Gamble opted for a skelly suit.

Instagram
Kruella de Vil

Introducing Kruella Kardashian!

Instagram
Golden Glam

Kris rocked a stunning head-to-toe Cleopatra costume in 2018, complete with an intricate headpiece. 

Instagram
Wacky Wizard of Oz

The Kardashians definitely aren't in Kansas anymore.

Instagram
Cheers!

The chicest pirate in all the seven seas.

Instagram
'90s Pirates

Perhaps Kylie and Kendall will recreate these costumes like they did in 2020.

One, Two, Freddy's Coming for You

Mason Disick dressed as Freddy Krueger for a 2021 Halloween bash celebrating Kylie Jenner's Nightmare on Elm Street-themed cosmetics launch. 

Instagram
Overcoming Her Fear

Despite having a huge fear of spiders, Kim Kardashian and her family dressed as arachnids for Halloween 2020.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Looking Royal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson joined daughter True for a historical costume in 2020. The reunited pair dressed as Cleopatra and Mark Antony with True dressed as their little princess.

Instagram
Nightmare Before Christmas

"This is Halloween #JackSkellington," momager Kris Jenner captioned her Instagram post.

Instagram
Seeing Double

The dynamic duo nailed their Halloween costumes, which were inspired by their childhood get-ups. "Mood tonight," Kylie captioned her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 30.

Instagram
Cool Cousins

After North West and Reign Disick dressed as rock stars for Halloween in 2020, Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Instagram "Rock n'Roll."

Instagram
It's Morphin' Time

For Halloween in 2020, Kylie Jenner and her friends dressed up as Power Rangers. Leading the charge as the red ranger was, of course, the lip kit mogul.

Instagram
Tiger King

A Tiger King family affair! Kim dressed up as Carole Baskin, who found fame on the wild Netflix docuseries, while her BFF Jonathan Cheban was Joe Exotic and the West kids were adorable tigers. 

She's Legally Blonde

"What, like it's hard?"

For Halloween in 2019, Kim Kardashian channeled Reese Witherspoon's character in Legally Blonde, Elle Woods.

Instagram
Vampira

Kourtney Kardashian kept things classically spooky with her 2019 Vampira costume.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Oh, Cruella

Cruella de Vil and a pup!

In this 2019 snap, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson dressed as popular Disney characters.

Part of Her World

Another Disney darling.

Kylie Jenner dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid for Halloween in 2019.

Instagram
Forest Fairy

For her Halloween birthday bash in 2019, Kendall Jenner dressed as a stunning forest fairy.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Sealed With a Kiss

Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou recreated an iconic pop culture moment for Halloween in 2019. Specifically, Kylie and her gal pal dressed as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 VMAs.

Instagram
West Worms

For a family costume in 2019, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their kids dressed up as eerie insects.

Instagram
Sing Out

Another group costume! This time the West family dressed as characters from Sing.

Instagram
They're the Flintstones

Fun fact: Chicago West had to be photo-shopped into this pic as she was scared of Kanye's Dino costume.

RAAK / BACKGRID
Yee-Haw!

They're a little bit country.

Kourtney dressed as a glamorous cowboy for Halloween in 2019.

The Girl Next Door

Kylie Jenner made a perfect Playboy bunny in 2019.

Twitter
Victoria's Secret Angel

In 2018, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters impressed by dressing as Victoria's Secret Angels.

Instagram
Ariana Grande

"I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."

In 2018, Kourtney nailed her Ariana Grande costume.

Instagram
Groovy, Baby!

Oh behave! In 2018, Kendall famously dressed as one of the Fembots from Austin Powers.

photos
View More Photos From The Kardashian-Jenners' Best Halloween Costumes

