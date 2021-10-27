People's Choice Awards

Fans Think Chris Evans' Instagram Story Holds a Clue About His Rumored Romance With Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's insatiable fans are scouring Chris Evans' Instagram Stories for evidence of a potential romantic relationship with the actress.

Selena Gomez
The heart wants what the heart wants, and apparently the hearts of Selenators want Chris Evans and Selena Gomez to date.

Fans continue to comb Chris' and Selena's social media profiles for a clue that they're dating, and while there's no solid evidence thus far, some people think the Captain America actor's recent Instagram Story is their most solid lead yet.

In the brief clip captioned, "Rainy day activities," the 40-year-old Marvel star plays the piano. It's an innocent enough Instagram Story, but some noticed that there was a brunette's reflection in the lower left corner of the video. 

Earlier this month, Chris and Selena's followers started speculating that they could be dating or hanging out after they noticed the Captain America lead was following the pop star. Moreover, a Selena Gomez fan account posted alleged photographic evidence, claiming, "Chris Evans and Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the same restaurant."

E! News previously debunked those rumors, revealing that the photo of their secret rendezvous was actually taken outside a Pilates studio in Los Angeles in November 2017.

Chris Evans Through the Years

There were other pictures of the pair leaving a studio, but those were also fake. In reality, the pic of Selena was from 2019, while the shot of Chris was taken in London last year. 

Nonetheless, the buzz surrounding Chris and Selena has led some to believe that the Only Murders in the Building star is the brunette who recorded his rainy-day performance.

Neither Selena nor Chris have addressed the rumors surrounding their love lives, but it's fair to say they would be an Internet-breaking couple.

Selena herself previously shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that the action hero is one of her celebrity crushes. She gushed, "Isn't he cute? He's very cute."

But Selena has some competition. Lizzo has made a public pass at the hunk on social media more than once, and Chris isn't mad about it. He replied to one of her DMs, "No shame in a drunk DM [face-throwing-a-kiss emoji] god knows I've done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji]."

