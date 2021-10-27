Revisit Some of Your Favorite Stars' Most Epic Halloween Costumes of All Time

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's ICONIC Halloween Costumes

It's the most spooktacular time of year!

Halloween is right around the corner, and some celebrities have been getting in the spirit a little early this year. Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, for instance, recently posted pictures of themselves dressed up like Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

Others are still preparing for their frightful festivities—like the queen of Halloween Heidi Klum, who always goes all out for the holiday. While the supermodel has yet to confirm her costume this year, she has been teasing it on Instagram over the past few days.

"We all go a little mad sometimes…" she wrote in one sneak peek and added in another, "When there's no more room in hell the dead will walk the earth…"

Some stars are even taking a trip down memory lane by looking back at Halloweens past. Kris Jenner, for instance, recently shared photos of her family's costumes from over the years. One snapshot, for instance, showed her dressed up as a pirate with daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner during their childhood years, and another throwback featured her sporting a Dorothy dress from The Wizard of Oz while posing alongside daughters Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney.