Revisit Some of Your Favorite Stars' Most Epic Halloween Costumes of All Time

It's scary how good these costumes are. Scroll on to see Lili Reinhart, Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry and more stars dressed up for Halloween over the years.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 27, 2021 9:01 PMTags
HalloweenCelebrities
It's the most spooktacular time of year!

Halloween is right around the corner, and some celebrities have been getting in the spirit a little early this year. Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, for instance, recently posted pictures of themselves dressed up like Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen

Others are still preparing for their frightful festivities—like the queen of Halloween Heidi Klum, who always goes all out for the holiday. While the supermodel has yet to confirm her costume this year, she has been teasing it on Instagram over the past few days. 

"We all go a little mad sometimes…" she wrote in one sneak peek and added in another, "When there's no more room in hell the dead will walk the earth…"

Some stars are even taking a trip down memory lane by looking back at Halloweens past. Kris Jenner, for instance, recently shared photos of her family's costumes from over the years. One snapshot, for instance, showed her dressed up as a pirate with daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner during their childhood years, and another throwback featured her sporting a Dorothy dress from The Wizard of Oz while posing alongside daughters Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney.

Indeed, these memories can be a real treat, so here's a look back at more celebrities' Halloween costumes from over the years.

Chinchilla/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Katy Perry

as a Flaming Hot Cheeto

beyonce.com
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Jay Z

as a the cast of Coming to America

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Joe Jonas

as Zoolander

NCP/Star Max/GC Images
Rihanna

as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

JACK / BACKGRID
Gigi Hadid

as The Mask

Andrew Toth/WireImage
Heidi Klum

as Jessica Rabbit

Instagram
Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch & Camila Mendes

as the Powerpuff Girls

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Casamigos
Kendall Jenner

as a Fembot from Austin Powers

John Phillips/Getty Images
Rita Ora

as Post Malone

David M. Russell/ABC Entertainment
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest

as Barbie and Ken

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Lupita Nyong'o

as Dionne from Clueless

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris

as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Instagram / Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato

as Pennywise

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

as Christina Aguilera

Instagram
Halsey

as the Corpse Bride

Instagram/Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union & Kaavia

as Bring it On cheerleaders

Amy Graves/Getty Images
Josh Duhamel & Fergie

as Karl Lagerfeld and his cat Coupette

Instagram
The Weeknd & Bella Hadid

as Beetlejuice and Lydia

