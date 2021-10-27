Watch Kevin Hart in His Dramatic Series Debut in Netflix's True Story Trailer

Watch : Kevin Hart's Super Expensive Watch Collection

This Thanksgiving we're thankful for family, friends, Pumpkin Spice Lattes, oh, and True Story—Netflix's new seven episode limited series.

The upcoming drama, which dropped its intense first trailer on Wednesday, Oct. 27, stars Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes as a pair of brothers who couldn't be more different. Specifically, True Story follows The Kid (Hart), a world-famous comedian, as he heads back to his hometown of Philadelphia for a show. Yet he isn't exactly welcomed home with open arms, as his older brother (Snipes) has shown up unexpectedly, bringing with him drama that threatens to ruin The Kid's empire.

"Seven hours ago you were the biggest motherf--ker since Eddie," Kid's older brother notes in the trailer. "Now you're about to be the most scandalous."

The drama in question includes street fights, guns and shattered glass. But as the trailer continues, losing his spot on the stage doesn't seem to be The Kid's biggest problem anymore, as he later says, "Now I have a lot more to lose than just my career."