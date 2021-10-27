Watch Kevin Hart in His Dramatic Series Debut in Netflix's True Story Trailer

This Thanksgiving we're thankful for family, friends, Pumpkin Spice Lattes, oh, and True Story—Netflix's new seven episode limited series.
The upcoming drama, which dropped its intense first trailer on Wednesday, Oct. 27, stars Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes as a pair of brothers who couldn't be more different. Specifically, True Story follows The Kid (Hart), a world-famous comedian, as he heads back to his hometown of Philadelphia for a show. Yet he isn't exactly welcomed home with open arms, as his older brother (Snipes) has shown up unexpectedly, bringing with him drama that threatens to ruin The Kid's empire.
"Seven hours ago you were the biggest motherf--ker since Eddie," Kid's older brother notes in the trailer. "Now you're about to be the most scandalous."
The drama in question includes street fights, guns and shattered glass. But as the trailer continues, losing his spot on the stage doesn't seem to be The Kid's biggest problem anymore, as he later says, "Now I have a lot more to lose than just my career."
The A-list-filled series premieres globally on Netflix on Thanksgiving day, which is Nov. 24 for those who need a reminder. This means viewers will get to watch family disputes on and off screen this holiday season!
True Story is executive produced by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner, Eric Newman along with Hart. What's even more intriguing? This series marks Hart's dramatic series debut. True story (pun intended).
Like his character, the 42-year-old performer is a comedian in real life and has starred in several blockbusters, including Central Intelligence, Night School, The Secret Life of Pets, Ride Along and more.
See Hart in his captivating new role in the True Story trailer above.