Watch Jenna Bush Hager Tearfully Credit Hoda Kotb for Her Big Break

All it takes is one yes!
Jenna Bush Hager got emotional after she revealed that her NBC cohost Hoda Kotb was the person who gave her the big break in her career.
During a segment on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the duo talked about the one person who told them yes in their career after getting a lot of nos.
Hoda shared that for her it was a producer in Mississippi, Stan Sandroni, who changed everything for her. "He hired me when no one else would," she said. "I'll never forget it. This guy believed, and that's so shocking. You just need the one."
Jenna revealed that her "one person" sits next to her every day. "Do you know who my one would be? You." Jenna told Hoda. "I know that sounds cheesy and I almost didn't say it."
Jenna continued as Hoda tried to hold back tears. "I was here for years doing a lot of different things. I worked really hard and I had producers say, ‘You're a correspondent; that's where you are.' And that was good that's what I wanted to be. I wanted to tell stories."
"And you asked me to fill in with you and I'll never forget it." Jenna then began to cry as an equally emotional Hoda wiped her tears with a tissue.
Jenna landed her full-time hosting gig after Kathie Lee Gifford left the show in 2019.
In April 2020, Hoda and Jenna celebrated the first anniversary of their show. Although the pair were separate due to the coronavirus, they were still able to reflect on their touching milestones.
"It's our one-year anniversary," Hoda said. "It's been a wild ride. As you said Jenna, we've had a couple of maternity leaves, an engagement, we have a studio audience that's waiting for us to come back. We're still finding ways to connect to each other."
