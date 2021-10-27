RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Shares Details About Her "Casual" Dating Life

Watch : "RHOP": Why Gizelle Bryant Loves to Fight With Karen Huger

Gizelle Bryant isn't necessarily looking for love.

She is, however, single and ready to mingle. After telling her three daughters that she's casually dating on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle stopped by E! News' Daily Pop, where she opened up even more about her romantic life.

"I'm dating casually, meaning I'm just not ready to be in a relationship where it's work," the Bravo star told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and guest host Cynthia Bailey on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Eager to hear more—and potentially set her up on a few dates—Cynthia asked Gizelle for additional details, i.e., "Are you getting some?!"

"Of course sex is involved if I like you like that," Gizelle responded. "But I don't want to have to call you all the time; I don't want you to call me all the time...just leave me alone. I'll like you better if you leave me alone."