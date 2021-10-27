Jada Pinkett Smith Tells Gwyneth Paltrow Why It's Hard to Maintain a Sex Life With Will Smith

Watch : Will Smith Says Jada Wasn't Only One With Extramarital Relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up again about her relationship with husband Will Smith.

On her show Red Table Talk on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the 50-year-old host and actress, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, and guest Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, discussed the challenges of maintaining a good sex life and the importance of communicating sexual desires with your partner.

"It's hard," Jada said. "The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It's like, 'Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That's a huge pitfall."

Paltrow, who is currently promoting her Netflix series Sex, Love & goop, commented, "Isn't it weird, though? It's like someone doesn't read your mind and we feel crushed."

"Crushed!" Jada concurred.