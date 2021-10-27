People's Choice Awards

Go Inside the Magical World of The Wheel of Time in Captivating New Trailer

Take a closer look at the magic in store for Prime Video's Wheel of Time in an immersive new video.

By Jillian Fabiano Oct 27, 2021 6:46 PMTags
TVCelebritiesRosamund Pike
Watch: Rosamund Pike Likes Her Dark Characters Just as Much as You Do

Prime Video has just released the trailer for its upcoming fantasy series– The Wheel of Time, and not to be dramatic, but we're pretty sure it's the coolest trailer we've ever seen.

The series, which launches Nov. 19, is based on the best-selling book series by Robert Jordan and stars Golden Globe winner– Rosamund Pike. (Will Pat Sajak be fortunate enough to be spinning this wheel too? Oh, not that kind of wheel? OK, got it.)

The Wheel of Time takes place in a fantasy world where magic exists, yet only some women, and no men, are allowed access to it. And we got a taste of that magical world thanks to Prime Video's new immersive trailer, which uses YouTube's 360 player and features spatial audio. As viewers scan around, artifacts appear around the interactive wheel, making it unlike anything we've ever seen.

If this series is even half as cool as the trailer, we are officially counting down the days until its release.

See Rosamund Pike in the Fantastical First Trailer for The Wheel Of Time

The show follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the Aes Sedai—an extremely powerful all-female organization—as she embarks on an incredibly dangerous journey with five men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the "Dragon Reborn." That dragon will either save or destroy all of humanity.

"If we don't stop the Dark One now, the whole world will burn," Moiraine says in the trailer. "I can't allow it."

The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time will be available on Prime Video on Nov. 19, with new episodes every Friday, until it's season finale on Dec. 24.

Jan Thijs/Amazon Prime Video

Guess we just figured out what we'll be doing on Christmas Eve!

 

