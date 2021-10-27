Bridget Marquardt Reveals What Happened When the Late Hugh Hefner Visited Her in a Dream

Watch : Bridget Marquardt Details Visit by Ex Hugh Hefner's Ghost

Bridget Marquardt will never underestimate the power of a dream.

As host of the Ghost Magnet With Bridget Marquardt podcast, the former Girls Next Door star is always searching for spooky, unexplainable stories—and sometimes they're her own.

"It only happened once and it was the craziest thing," Bridget, 48, exclusively shared with E! News. "I never remember [my dreams] and this particular dream was so real. I could feel, smell, like all the senses were in play...It just felt so, so, so real."

According to Bridget, her dream included a trip to the Playboy Mansion where she proceeded to the Mediterranean room and met Hugh Hefner.

"I was standing there and then all of a sudden, I hear him coming down the stairs and he comes running down the stairs and his arms were open wide and he gave me what we used to call his big laugh and was like, 'Oh my darling' and he gave me a big hug," Bridget recalled. "I could feel his smoke in the satin on his smoking jacket. I could smell his cologne. It was just so, so real."