Ioan Gruffudd's Estranged Wife Alice Evans Accuses Him of Having an Affair for 3 Years

(Warning: Contains reference to suicide)
The Vampire Diaries alum Alice Evans is accusing her estranged husband, Ioan Gruffudd, of cheating on her during their marriage, as the Fantastic Four star makes his current relationship Instagram official.
Late on Tuesday, Oct. 26, seven months after Gruffudd filed for divorce, a Twitter user told Evans in a tweet that there was a discussion on a gossip forum about her ex and how the Welsh actor follows an Australian actress named Bianca Wallace on social media.
More than an hour later, just after midnight, Gruffudd, who's been filming the TV series Harrow in Australia on and off for the past four years, posted on his Instagram a photo of himself sitting on a director's chair beside Wallace, writing, "Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace," and adding red and blue heart emojis. Wallace posted the same photo on her own page, writing, "I know real smiles when I see them @ioangruffudd, and including the same emojis."
Three minutes later, Evans shared on Twitter a screenshot of one of Wallace's past Instagram posts, which contained an artistic-looking photo that Wallace said she took herself. Evans, who has two children with Gruffudd, tweeted, "I have no words. My husband sent this to Elsie, our 8 yo last week and asked her if she thought he was a good photographer. I am lost. Totally lost and sad and confused..."
Evans then tweeted, "So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I'm a bad person and I'm not exciting and he no longer want so to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad...Has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca."
She then added, "Bianca Wallace seems to be the person he has been in a relationship with for three years whilst blaming our difficulties on me. I've just found this out tonight. I feel like killing myself. (I won't)"
Gruffudd and Wallace have not responded to Evans' allegations and the actor's rep had no immediate comment when reached by E! News. However, Twitter user @bamula1, who identifies herself as an Australian wardrobe assistant and who Wallace follows, tweeted to Evans, "I have personally known Bianca for years and they have NOT even known each other for three years let alone have an affair!!"
The person said Wallace worked as an extra on Harrow "and didn't have contact with him in season 2," adding, "I know because I was there as crew" and "They didn't even speak to each other until the end of season 3."
Responding to a critic on Twitter, the user went on to say, "I have permission from both to comment. They started talking on set about acting, nothing personal, he spoke to me too about my writing, i guess by you i was also having an affair with him. I do not call talking about careers an affair!"
In January, Evans wrote on Twitter that her husband of 13 years had "announced he is to leave his family, starting next week." Evans said that "me and our young daughters girls [sic] are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me.'"
At the time, Gruffudd's rep said in a statement, speaking on his and Evans' behalf, "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children." More than a month later, the actor filed for divorce.
Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, four hours after she first accused Gruffudd of cheating on her with Wallace, Evans tweeted, "Still nothing. We were together for 20 yrs. We spoke every day, at least three or four times."
Evans, who met her husband on the set of the 2000 movie 102 Dalmatians, continued, "He was my best friend, my twin soul. I don't know how to move on. I will, but at the moment I have no idea."