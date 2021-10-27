Ioan Gruffudd's Estranged Wife Alice Evans Accuses Him of Having an Affair for 3 Years

(Warning: Contains reference to suicide)

The Vampire Diaries alum Alice Evans is accusing her estranged husband, Ioan Gruffudd, of cheating on her during their marriage, as the Fantastic Four star makes his current relationship Instagram official.

Late on Tuesday, Oct. 26, seven months after Gruffudd filed for divorce, a Twitter user told Evans in a tweet that there was a discussion on a gossip forum about her ex and how the Welsh actor follows an Australian actress named Bianca Wallace on social media.

More than an hour later, just after midnight, Gruffudd, who's been filming the TV series Harrow in Australia on and off for the past four years, posted on his Instagram a photo of himself sitting on a director's chair beside Wallace, writing, "Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace," and adding red and blue heart emojis. Wallace posted the same photo on her own page, writing, "I know real smiles when I see them @ioangruffudd, and including the same emojis."