Why Kristen Stewart Can Relate to Princess Diana

Watch : Kristen Stewart Reveals the Most Moving Part About "Spencer"

Portraying an icon is no easy feat.

Thankfully, Kristen Stewart found common ground with the late Princess Diana to play her in Spencer, out Nov. 5.

"I didn't have much of an idea of her before I started, so nothing was ever going to be a huge surprise," Stewart exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Oct. 27. "I didn't have a pre-conceived notion of who she was. I knew that people missed her and that the world was rocked by the loss of her."

However, the role exposed what Stewart believes is the essence of Princess Di.

"She's somebody that reached out behind many layers of oppression and could not be invisible in the way that they wanted her to be," Stewart explained. "She was so apparently there. And when I say 'they,' I mean the royal family. She was a larger presence than anyone ever needed her to be, in order to uphold this ideal of what the monarchy represents."