Why Kristen Stewart Can Relate to Princess Diana

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 27, 2021 5:28 PMTags
Watch: Kristen Stewart Reveals the Most Moving Part About "Spencer"

Portraying an icon is no easy feat. 

Thankfully, Kristen Stewart found common ground with the late Princess Diana to play her in Spencerout Nov. 5. 

"I didn't have much of an idea of her before I started, so nothing was ever going to be a huge surprise," Stewart exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Oct. 27. "I didn't have a pre-conceived notion of who she was. I knew that people missed her and that the world was rocked by the loss of her."

However, the role exposed what Stewart believes is the essence of Princess Di.

"She's somebody that reached out behind many layers of oppression and could not be invisible in the way that they wanted her to be," Stewart explained. "She was so apparently there. And when I say 'they,' I mean the royal family. She was a larger presence than anyone ever needed her to be, in order to uphold this ideal of what the monarchy represents."

Kristen Stewart Plays Princess Diana in Spencer

And, Stewart could relate to Diana's core values.

"The most moving parts are when she's being a mom and an incredibly normal, disarmingly casual woman," the Charlie's Angels star added. "I am not a mom yet but I know that feeling of someone looking up and suddenly going, 'My mom could kill you. Don't mess with her, because she'll kill you.'"

Stewart continued, "That's normal. That's the way moms are. It's nice to know the most moving aspects of the movie are not her singular unique position or how isolated she was, or how hard it was to understand her. It's the parts that are like, 'Yeah, that's me and everyone who has a mom or is a kid,' and that's everyone in the world." 

Watch the full interview above.

Spencer premieres in theaters on Friday, Nov. 5. 

